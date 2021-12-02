ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B is now a creative director at Playboy magazine

By Claudia Willen,Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FkH5_0dCI4flM00
Singer Cardi B

Tommaso Boddi: Getty Images for Fashion Nova

  • Cardi B is joining Playboy as the magazine's first Creative Director in Residence.
  • "It's a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family," she said in Playboy's announcement.
  • Cardi B will also serve as a founding member of Centerfold, Playboy's creator-led digital platform.

Playboy announced that Cardi B will be its first Creative Director in Residence.

"It's a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family," the 29-year-old Grammy winner said in an announcement posted on Playboy's Instagram account on Thursday. "I can't believe this is real."

She continued: "For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can't wait!"

The post was accompanied by a collage of the "WAP" rapper sporting a large, diamond-encrusted Playboy Bunny necklace.

In addition to joining the Playboy brand as its Creative Director in Residence, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper will be a founding member of Centerfold, Playboy's creator-led digital platform, she announced on her Instagram acount .

Centerfold allows creators to interact directly with fans online and serves as an e-commerce platform for consumers to purchase Playboy products and merchandise, Forbes reported.

"Our new creator-led service, Centerfold, will build upon Playboy's long history providing leading voices with a safe platform for creative expression," Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group Inc., the company that owns Playboy, told Bloomberg, per Forbes.

PLBY Group Inc. finalized its $30 million purchase of Dream, a social content platform, in October and will reportedly use Dream's technological infrastructure as a foundation for Centerfold.

Playboy is expected to launch Centerfold later this month.

Read the original article on Insider

