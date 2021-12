Lewis Hamilton has not yet tested Mercedes’ Formula 1 car for the 2022 season because it is still on a “steep learning curve” in the wind tunnel.The seven-time champion currently has a fight on his hands if he is to clinch a record-breaking eighth title in Abu Dhabi next month.But while he remains fully focused on the job at hand, members of the Mercedes team are already working diligently on his car for next season.However, with a lot of work still to be done, Hamilton insists there is no point testing it at this early stage.Speaking to Motorsport.com, he...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO