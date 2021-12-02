KOAA Survey: When will we see the first measurable snow?

While the mountains have seen some snow, down in Colorado Springs and Pueblo we have yet to see any measurable snow. The News5 team wants to know when you think we'll finally see some.

When do you think we'll see the first measurable snow?

35% Into 2022

30% By Christmas

20% Mid December

15% End of year

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Snow certainly won't be coming today. We're forecast for record heat in Colorado Springs in Pueblo, with temperatures about 25 degrees above average.

The good news for D49 students is that once we do get enough snow to cancel school, they will not be remote learning. The school district decided to return to traditional snow days this year, instead of e-learning.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

