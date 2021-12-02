ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

FX.co ★ Oil Prices Climb Ahead Of OPEC Decision

fx.co
 4 days ago

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside on Thursday as OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet under the spikey shadow of a new Covid-19 threat. Benchmark Brent crude futures surged 2.5 percent to $70.60 a barrel...

www.fx.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Dec. 6, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Monday. Today's AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.919; Mid-grade: $3.186; Premium: $3.410; Diesel: $3.187. Yesterday – Regular: $2.937; Mid-grade: $3.199; Premium: $3.421; Diesel: $3.196. Year ago - Regular: $1.871; Mid-grade: $2.119; Premium: $2.333; Diesel: $2.084.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Is Surging

The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.
TRAFFIC
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Prices#European#White House
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Up After Saudi Arabia Hikes Crude Prices for Asia, U.S.

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude headed to Asia and the U.S. Meanwhile, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal seem to have hit a deadlock. Brent oil futures rose 1.96% to $71.25...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
OilPrice.com

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain bullish on oil prices despite yesterday’s decision by OPEC+ to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production next month. The bank’s analysts said they see “very clear upside risks”, per a Bloomberg report, adding it expected an average price of $85 for Brent crude in 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are meeting under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat as they decide how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline. Thursday’s online meeting is clouded by uncertainty over the omicron variant’s impact on the global economic recovery. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their allies, led by Russia, will decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases or scale back those planned upticks. The fast-mutating variant led countries to impose travel restrictions when it emerged late last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

OPEC, Russia Agree to Keep Boosting Oil Output, Jolting Prices

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, sticking to their long-term plan despite new worries over demand raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge

The OPEC+ group is sticking to its plan to ease the production cuts in January by 400,000 barrels per day, despite mounting evidence of a larger-than-expected oil surplus early next year. At the meeting of the alliance on Thursday, the ministers have decided to keep the policy to add 400,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

OPEC+ sticks to the plan - oil prices sink

OPEC+ met today and determined to continue with plans to add 400kb/d of supply to the market in January. According to sources, the cartel retains the right to reverse course if oil prices sink further. Many had speculated that OPEC+ would change course at today's meeting in hopes of supporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy