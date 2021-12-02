FX.co ★ South Korea GDP Rises 0.3% On Quarter In Q3

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

South Korea's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of...

www.fx.co

thepaypers.com

South Korea postpones tax on crypto

South Korean regulators have delayed plans to tax virtual assets until 2023 amid pressure from the opposition. The proposed tax would have levied a 20% tax on crypto gains made in a one-year period over USD 2,122 starting January 1, 2022. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties are trying to appeal to voters in their 20s and 30s, who are more likely to be cryptocurrency investors and therefore against the proposed tax, ahead of the presidential election in March 2022, according to CoinDesk.
MARKETS
101 WIXX

Japan’s Q3 capex rises for second straight quarter

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for the second straight quarter in July-September, as corporate activity remained resilient to the hit from the pandemic, although the pace of gains slowed. A slow pickup in company spending is likely to worry policymakers hoping strong domestic demand...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

AU Q3 GDP Beat Boosts The AUDUSD

Australian Q3 GDP fell by -1.9%, significantly beating market expectations for a -2.7% fall. The fall is the first quarter of negative growth since the 6.8% fall recorded in the June Quarter of 2020 and means the Australian economy is once again smaller than where it was pre the onset of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

When is the Aussie Q3 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Baffled by the pandemic-led local lockdowns and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious optimism, not to forget the latest Omicron woes and hawkish Fed, AUD/USD traders gear up for Australia’s third-quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Wednesday. The recent data from...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Upbeat Australian Exports, Public Spending Temper Q3 GDP Slide

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's economy got a much-needed boost from strong exports and government stimulus spending in the third quarter which should have at least tempered the huge hit to activity from coronavirus lockdowns. While gross domestic product (GDP) still likely suffered its second largest contraction on record last quarter,...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Australia Q3 Inventories to Drag on GDP, Company Profits Rise

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian firms ran down inventories by more than expected in the third quarter in a likely drag on economic growth, while company profits rose thanks in part to government subsidies amid coronavirus lockdowns. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Monday showed inventories fell 1.9%...
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

Ouster Expands to Japan and South Korea

Ouster has expanded its presence to Japan and South Korea to support growing demand for high-resolution digital lidar sensors. Ouster Inc. has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region to Japan and South Korea to further the adoption of its digital lidar. The company also appointed Michael Mozzhechkov as the Head of Sales in Japan, and Stephen Kim as the Head of Sales in South Korea, to provide on-the-ground sales and support for its growing customer base.
BUSINESS
BBC

Inflation: South Korea raises rates to tackle price rises

South Korea's central bank has put up interest rates for the second time this year amid concerns over higher prices and rising household debt. The Bank of Korea's quarter of a percentage point hike to 1% was widely expected by economists. It is the latest central bank to make such...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

GDP Shows Modest Increase In Q3; Economists Expect Q4 Boom

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a gross domestic product increase of an annual rate of 2.1% in Q3, down from 6.7% in Q2 and 6.3% in Q1, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday. Initial estimates put the GDP at 2% for Q3. The report cites a reimplementing of...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID cases do not derail activity.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price remains in neutral following 2.1% rise in U.S. Q3 GDP

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are holding steady above a critical support level as the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the third quarter. Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said that the U.S. economy grew 2.1% between July and September, up only slightly from previous estimates. The data was somewhat weaker than expected as economists were looking GDP growth of 2.2%.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Q3 GDP growth revised slightly up to 2.1% annualized

According to the second estimate, US real GDP grew at annualized rate of 2.1% in Q3, comparing to Q2’s 6.7%. The upward revision from advance estimate of 2.0% primarily reflects upward revisions to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and private inventory investment. Full release here.
ECONOMY
foreigndesknews.com

Missile Tensions are Rising Between North and South Korea

The DPRK military fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its Eastern Coast on Wednesday, with South Korean defense officials announcing that the missiles were launched from Central North Korea. The ballistic missile launches follow North Korea’s earlier announcement that the country had tested a new long-range cruise missile. DPRK authorities hinted that their cruise missile can carry a nuclear warhead, though its full capabilities remain unclear.
MILITARY
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
investing.com

South Korea widens vaccine pass requirement as Omicron fears rise

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea announced on Friday that people visiting restaurants and cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections and six confirmed cases of the Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/global-spread-omicron-cases-associated-travel-curbs-2021-11-29 variant. The government also re-imposed limits on private gatherings, which had been recently...
HEALTH
koreaproductpost.com

Now There Are Robots Everywhere in South Korea

Robots in Korea are everywhere now, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. You can see them delivering food, assessing terrains, being a receptionist, and more!. Using robots is no longer a thing of the future. Many industries worldwide already use them for efficient and fast work output. In South Korea itself, the robotics industry grew to 5.3 trillion Won as of 2019. Products of this industry fall into two categories: robots for service use or industrial use. Robots that support business are more in demand than any other type. Many global organizations like Hyundai and Boston Dynamics already use robots to manufacture precision products. The pandemic outbreak in 2019 acted as a catalyst in the desire of the service sector to work with robots. They turn out sturdier, diseases resistant and need lesser time to refresh than humans. As the skills of a robot are under the user’s control, you know all their moves in advance and can program them. Many companies make these robots, and some of them are as below:
WORLD
Reuters

Indian shares rise on strong GDP data boost

BENGALURU, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Wednesday, boosted by metals, auto and banking stocks, after growth data showed India grew at a faster pace than any major economy in the September quarter. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.2% at 17,187.65 by 0347...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Australian Q3 GDP Growth to Falter but Will Bears Move to Beat?

While the aussie is at the edge of a cliff, fighting hard to avoid a broad outlook deterioration versus its US counterpart, Australian GDP growth figures for the September quarter are expected to show a dull economic performance. Traders, however, may not rush to sell the aussie unless the US nonfarm payrolls report intensifies the debate for higher interest rates.
BUSINESS

