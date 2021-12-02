FX.co ★ Gold Prices Ease Amid Fed's Hawkish Rhetoric

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO