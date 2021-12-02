ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FX.co ★ Gold Prices Ease Amid Fed's Hawkish Rhetoric

fx.co
 2 days ago

Gold prices eased on Thursday and the dollar held steady after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve was prepared to accelerate the pullback of stimulus at its December policy meeting....

www.fx.co

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Behind Bitcoin Drop

The famous Bitcoin and crypto critic, Peter Schiff, provided his Twitter subscribers with a potential reason behind one of the largest corrections on the cryptocurrency market this year. According to Schiff, Bitcoin's correction was tied directly to the Fed's action toward risk assets like cryptocurrencies and some stocks. Previously, Jerome...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Spot Gold#Inflation#Hawkish#Fed Chair#The Federal Reserve
WRAL

Janet Yellen Says It Is Time to Stop Calling Inflation ‘Transitory’

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said she believed it is time to stop characterizing inflation as temporary and suggested that the omicron variant of the coronavirus could prolong the problem of rising prices. Yellen said that over the summer it appeared that the pandemic was subsiding and...
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Fed, investors keeping watchful eye for November inflation report

Words matter in the investing world. So does data. Investors will be measuring one with the other Dec. 10 with the November release of consumer inflation figures. For months, the Federal Reserve’s official position on rising prices had been that they were “transitory.” The “this-too-shall-pass” message was designed to squelch fears in the investment markets that sharply higher prices were gaining traction in the broader economy. When Fed Chairman Jay Powell characterized the higher-than-desired inflation as “transitory,” it was interpreted to mean temporary.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Bullard wants faster policy tightening, citing 'inflation shock'

Dec 3 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard on Friday called for the Fed to begin tightening monetary policy, citing unexpectedly high inflation, strong economic growth and a labor market that is very tight and poised to strengthen further. "These considerations suggest that the FOMC at upcoming...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is How The Biden Administration Is Really Dealing With Inflation And Monetary Policy – Mike Swanson

When it comes to the topic of inflation and hyperinflation one of the most interesting books is an account of what happened in Germany during the 1920’s. It’s titled When Money Dies: The Nightmare of Deficit Spending, Devaluation, and Hyperinflation in Weimar Germany. It’s interesting, not because I think the United States is headed towards a hyperinflation like what happened then, but because of what caused the inflation of that age and who the Germans blamed for it.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Omicron and a Hawkish Fed Challenge Markets

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks’ appeal for some investors

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Some investors are preparing for a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve by buying the cyclical, economically-sensitive names they gravitated to earlier this year, as expectations grow that the central bank is zeroing in on fighting inflation. The gap between growth stocks and their value-focused counterparts,...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price wants clarity after Powell's hawkish stance - analysts

(Kitco News) As markets come to grips with a more hawkish Federal Reserve and omicron fears, can gold find its safe-haven appeal next week? The focus in December will be the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, according to analysts. After a turbulent week in gold and the U.S. equities, the...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy