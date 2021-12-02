ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurozone Producer Price Inflation Surges On Energy Prices

 3 days ago

Eurozone producer prices surged in October on higher energy prices, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday. Producer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected to 21.9 percent in October from 16.1 percent...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Will price inflation continue to rise?

Price inflation is making just about everything more expensive. Will it hang around or drop as the pandemic progresses? Tim Boyum talks with Connel Fullenkamp of Duke University.
BUSINESS
WOUB

How inflation, climate change and energy costs are pushing up food prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsHour) — In the US, inflation is now above six percent, and globally, food prices are at their highest since 2011. Climate change, energy demands and inflation are causing shortages and driving up costs in some of the poorest nations. Wall Street Journal reporter Samantha Pearson joins NewsHour’s...
BUSINESS
#Inflation#Eurozone#Eurostat#Consumer Goods#Capital Goods
FXStreet.com

Eurozone: Inflation worries increase

After a strong third quarter, eurozone growth is likely to decelerate on the back of supply chain troubles, high energy prices and a pick-up in Covid-19 infections. Inflation continues to surprise on the upside, likely pushing the European Central Bank to take away some of the monetary stimulus next year.
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

What Is Price Inflation?

Price inflation is the overall percentage increase in prices for certain goods and/or services in an economy during a certain period of time (usually one year). It is the most widely used measure of inflation and is different from the change in prices paid by manufacturers for raw materials and the change in wages.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Cost of Chinese Pickles Is Set to Surge as More Food Producers Hike Prices

(Yicai Global) Nov. 23 -- Chongqing Fuling Zhacai Group, maker of one of China’s favorite preserved vegetable brands, is the latest food producer to announce a significant price increase to cover surging raw material prices and big jumps in the cost of labor, electricity and transport. Fuling Zhacai, whose pickled...
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron, UK GDP. Time to retire "transitory" – these hawkish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when referring to inflation have served as the tiebreaker in favor of the dollar. Fears of the Omicron covid variant have been intermixed with hope that it isn't as scary as initially thought. Apart from the virus, US inflation and UK GDP stand out. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Wall Street surges and oil prices recover

Oil prices have bounced from their lows, while US stocks have made early gains, but the overall atmosphere in markets remains nervous. Wall Street bounces but European stocks still in the red. High VIX reading points towards continued volatility. Oil rebounds after OPEC+ sticks to expected output increase. Yet again...
STOCKS
Tree Hugger

Gas Is Too Cheap

Democrats are pushing President Joe Biden to suspend federal gas tax as a way of reducing inflation, reports Axios. Politicians are saying, "It’s a common-sense step to put more money in people’s pockets without jeopardizing infrastructure projects." Florida's gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says: "That’s a good, right way to get people some relief, especially during the holiday season. These are important things. These are tabletop issues. These are things we need to be addressing." This is after the president has already tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and begged oil-producing countries to crank out more of the stuff.
GAS PRICE
CNN

Goldman Sachs cuts US GDP growth forecast for 2022 over Omicron fears

Goldman Sachs on Saturday cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8% for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said in a note that the Omicron variant could slow economic reopening, but the firm expects "only...
MARKETS
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Falling In New Jersey, Around Nation At Large

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices nationally and in New Jersey have fallen slightly in recent days amid news of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions announced by the Biden administration. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.43, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.28 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term, but they note that concerns about tightened gas supply and high demand seem to have abated, which will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
NBC Connecticut

Long-Term Unemployment Fell Again But at Slowest Pace Since April

The number of long-term unemployed fell by 136,000 last month, according to the November jobs report published Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's a positive development, economists said, and continues a downward trend from early 2021. However, it's the smallest decline since April. The November jobs report...
ECONOMY

