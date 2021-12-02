Experience Columbus Holiday Gift Ideas For Kids

U.S. athletes will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, but U.S. officials will not. The move is in response to China's human rights abuses, the Biden administration said. Nancy Cordes shares the details.
CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett, the actor accused of filing a false police report in 2019, took the stand Monday in his criminal trial, detailing his budding friendship with one of two brothers who are implicated in an attack his lawyers say he suffered at their hands. The circumstances surrounding the...
Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will "no longer be doing" his SiriusXM radio show, just days after he lost his high-profile cable news spot. Cuomo is normally the host of "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo" at noon ET on SiriusXM, but former ABC News and NBC News reporter Brian Ross was behind the microphone when the show aired Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine mandates in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The announcement came after the head...
President Biden held a call with the leaders of France, the U.K., Italy and Germany on Monday afternoon about Russia’s buildup of troops on its border with Ukraine, the White House said, an engagement that came on the evening of a crucial Biden call with Russian President Vladimir Putin .
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement...
A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week, raising questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy. “We should all be looking at...
Comments / 0