FX.co ★ South Korea Inflation Jumps 3.7% On Year In November

 4 days ago

Consumer prices in South Korea climbed 3.7 percent on year in November, Statistics Korea said on Thursday. That...

thepaypers.com

South Korea postpones tax on crypto

South Korean regulators have delayed plans to tax virtual assets until 2023 amid pressure from the opposition. The proposed tax would have levied a 20% tax on crypto gains made in a one-year period over USD 2,122 starting January 1, 2022. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties are trying to appeal to voters in their 20s and 30s, who are more likely to be cryptocurrency investors and therefore against the proposed tax, ahead of the presidential election in March 2022, according to CoinDesk.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

South Korea’s fastest growth encountered in INFLATION in a decade.

Consumer prices jumped from 3.7% in November in comparison to last year. The Thursday statistics reflected: it hit the fastest growth since December 2011 and up from a 3.2% rise in October. The consumer prices in South Korea rose the fastest in 10 years in November. Bulging energy costs and...
BUSINESS
KHON2

South Korea’s daily virus jump exceeds 5,000 for first time

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s daily jump in coronavirus infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as a delta-driven surge also pushed hospitalizations and deaths to record highs. With the spread threatening to overwhelm hospital capacities, health experts have called for officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

South Korea set to delay crypto taxation by one year to begin in 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance ministry said on Tuesday the National Assembly passed a bill on pushing back the planned taxation of capital gains from cryptocurrency trading by one year. Once the bill receives approval at the plenary session, the country will begin imposing 20% capital gains tax on...
ECONOMY
IQ Curator

South Korea Tests Control of Air Taxis

On November 11, 2021, South Korea demonstrated a system to control Urban Air Mobility Vehicles-UAM. The Urban Air Mobility Vehicle will operate as a taxi between the main Gimpo International airport and downtown Seoul.
Electronic Engineering Times

Ouster Expands to Japan and South Korea

Ouster has expanded its presence to Japan and South Korea to support growing demand for high-resolution digital lidar sensors. Ouster Inc. has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region to Japan and South Korea to further the adoption of its digital lidar. The company also appointed Michael Mozzhechkov as the Head of Sales in Japan, and Stephen Kim as the Head of Sales in South Korea, to provide on-the-ground sales and support for its growing customer base.
BUSINESS
Reuters

German inflation to jump beyond 5% in November, states data suggest

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation is set to surpass the 5% threshold in November for the first time in nearly three decades, regional data from several states suggested on Monday, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to react to rising prices. Preliminary data from North-Rhine Westphalia, Bavaria,...
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Lunit scores $61M in pre-IPO in South Korea

AI startup Lunit has raised $61 million in a fundraiser ahead of its initial public offering at the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations early next year. The round was participated by US investors HealthQuest Capital, Casdin Capital, and American Cancer Society BrightEdge, as well as Asian investors Tybourne Capital Management and NSG Ventures.
ECONOMY
CNBC

South Korea raises interest rates as inflation, household risks grow

South Korea's central bank raised interest rates and revised up its inflation outlook on Thursday as concerns about rising household debt and prices pointed to further policy tightening next year. The central bank is expected to continue its policy tightening cycle with rates tipped to reach 1.50% by the end...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

South Korea set to overturn ICO ban after four years

After four years, South Korea set to overturn ICO ban. Authorities want ICOs to be closely regulated. Korea banned ICO’s in 2017 owing to financial crimes. After previously placing a ban on initial coin offerings (ICOs) in 2017, South Korea has begun mulling, lifting the ban, and putting in measures to regulate the sector.
ECONOMY
BBC

Inflation: South Korea raises rates to tackle price rises

South Korea's central bank has put up interest rates for the second time this year amid concerns over higher prices and rising household debt. The Bank of Korea's quarter of a percentage point hike to 1% was widely expected by economists. It is the latest central bank to make such...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

South Korea financial authority rules that NFTs are taxable

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission, or FSC, announced Tuesday that nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, will be taxed starting next year. According to The Korea Herald, this tax law amendment would impose a 20% tax on income from virtual assets that exceed 2.5 million won ($2,102) as of Jan. 1, 2022.
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

South Korea enters container manufacturing with Vietnam factory

South Korea has started its own container manufacturing industry to tackle equipment shortages. State-backed ship finance provider Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) yesterday announced a tie-up with flagship liner operator HMM, compatriot communications equipment maker Seojin System and container technology specialist Ace Engineering to start a container factory in Vietnam.
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Singapore Oct core inflation up 1.5%, biggest jump in nearly 3 years

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key price gauge rose by the fastest pace in nearly three years in October, mainly driven by higher services and food inflation. The core inflation rate — the central bank’s favoured price measure – rose to 1.5% in October on a year-on-year basis, compared with 1.2% in the prior month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.
BUSINESS
travel2next.com

20 Best Beaches in South Korea

It may not be the first place that pops to mind when planning a beach holiday in Asia, but you will be surprised to discover there are many beautiful beaches in South Korea. Bordered by the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea and the Sea of Japan, it’s not surprising South Korea has such a varied spread of beaches along its 2413 km (1499 miles) coastline. Except for the beaches on Jeju Island, most beaches in South Korea are not what you’d consider ‘tropical’, but even so, you’ll find locals splashing in the water, often fully clothed.
TRAVEL
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
koreaproductpost.com

Now There Are Robots Everywhere in South Korea

Robots in Korea are everywhere now, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. You can see them delivering food, assessing terrains, being a receptionist, and more!. Using robots is no longer a thing of the future. Many industries worldwide already use them for efficient and fast work output. In South Korea itself, the robotics industry grew to 5.3 trillion Won as of 2019. Products of this industry fall into two categories: robots for service use or industrial use. Robots that support business are more in demand than any other type. Many global organizations like Hyundai and Boston Dynamics already use robots to manufacture precision products. The pandemic outbreak in 2019 acted as a catalyst in the desire of the service sector to work with robots. They turn out sturdier, diseases resistant and need lesser time to refresh than humans. As the skills of a robot are under the user’s control, you know all their moves in advance and can program them. Many companies make these robots, and some of them are as below:
WORLD
investing.com

