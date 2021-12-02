ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Nabs Laura Benanti for a Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

By Danielle Turchiano
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the series from Amy Schumer, who writes, directs, executive produces and stars as the titular character. Laura Benanti Joins Fox Drama Pilot 'Big Leap' (EXCLUSIVE) While Beth’s life looks good on paper — from her job as a wine distributor to...

