Stumble upon a major leaguer’s Twitter account right, and you may be a bit confused by the profile picture. Numerous players have changed their avatars on social media to a silhouette of a ballplayer’s headshot throughout the day on Thursday. Several Phillies have joined in, the first of which being Rhys Hoskins. While the photos may seem a bit mysterious or confusing at a glace, just know there’s a purpose behind the trend. The members of the Major League Baseball Players Association are using these profile pictures to show solidarity amid Major League Baseball’s lockout.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO