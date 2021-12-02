Fiorentina President Commisso's Blast At Arsenal And Juventus Over Talks For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

There have been further developments in the transfer race for Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic after Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso fired a warning at Arsenal and Juventus.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

The club appear to be resigned to losing the Serbian striker after Commisso issued an open letter to the supporters on the club website stating that contract negotiations had broken down.

The admission from La Viola's president put big clubs around Europe on red alert with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus all reportedly interested in the 21 year old.

The player is of interest to so many clubs due to his form in Serie A which saw him score 21 goals last season and another 12 so far during the new campaign.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on Thursday, Commisso told @tutticonvocati he is unhappy with both Arsenal and Juventus after it would appear they have opened talks with Vlahovic's entourage rather than Fiorentina themselves.

'Fiorentina president Commisso: “I don’t know if Juventus are able to sign Vlahovic in January. But I wanna say to Juventus or Arsenal that we [Fiorentina] are the ‘owners’ of Vlahovic. They should open talks with us - not with his agents'#Juve #AFC

The player is out of contract in June 2023 so Fiorentina maybe forced to sell or risk losing him for nothing at the end of his contract.

They will be hoping with so many clubs interested for a bidding war and were previously reported to have been willing to accept a bid of €80million.

The race for Vlahovic will be big news as the January transfer window approaches.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook