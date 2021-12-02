ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Plus to Invest $680 Million in French, European Films Through 2024

By Elsa Keslassy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivendi-owned pay TV group Canal Plus has signed a pact with France’s film guilds on Thursday to invest €600 million ($680 million) in French and European films from 2022 to 2024. Under the agreement, Canal Plus will have to dedicate 85% of the $680 million to French films over...

petapixel.com

Film Studios are Struggling to Find Crews in Exploding European Market

As Hollywood made the most out of production companies in central Europe during the pandemic, the industry in the region has now been left with large staff shortages and is struggling to keep up with the demand. Reuters reports that Hollywood picked central Europe for filming during the pandemic because...
cineuropa.org

European Film Awards reformat as distanced live event

The 34th European Film Awards will take place as a live ceremony, broadcast and streamed from Berlin, on Saturday, 11 December 2021. It will not include the usual audience of academy members, partners and guests from the film industry, and will not be attended by the international media. Participation will be limited to nominees and award recipients.
The Independent

French minister calls for European measures against UK if fishing row talks fail

France’s minister for Europe has called on the European Union to take retaliatory measures against Britain if there is no resolution to the post-Brexit row over fishing licences by December 10.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by that deadline as it upped the pressure on the UK in the negotiations.Clement Beaune on Wednesday stressed that it was not a Franco-British issue, but a problem between the whole of the European Union and the UK.All options are on the tableFrance's Europe minister Clement BeauneMr Beaune said that French punitive measures – such as a ban on British...
Variety

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday. Seventy one film critics from 15 Arab countries selected the best European film from 26 films nominated by the member organizations of European Film Promotion, which organizes the award alongside the Arab Cinema Center. Kerekes, who accepted the award virtually, said...
TheWrap

European Film Awards Scrap Physical Ceremony Amid Omicron COVID Fears

The European Film Awards are going digital as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads. The ceremony, hosted by German actress, moderator and writer Annabelle Mandeng, will be pre-produced and stream online, the European Film Academy said on Wednesday. The Dec. 11 event will still emanate from Arena Berlin. Some presenters will...
cineuropa.org

The ArteKino Festival presents 12 European films online

Cultural and linguistic diversity, fiction and documentary views on a world in full metamorphosis, travel and curiosity: launched in 2016 with the support of Europe Créative in order to promote and circulate young European auteur cinema, the ArteKino Festival is back for its 6th edition which will take place from 1 to 31 December. On the menu are 12 feature films (9 of which are by female directors) which internet users can access directly on arte.tv/artekinofestival and on the YouTube channel ARTE Cinéma. The programme is available in 32 countries and in six languages (French, German, English, Italian, Spanish and Polish).
cineuropa.org

Canal+ signs a new agreement vis-a-vis French film

Negotiations proved tense as the deadline approached (read our article and interview), but, in the end, Canal+ and the various French film organisations (represented by the BLIC, the BLOC and the ARP) managed to find a way forwards and to sign a new (tacitly renewable) agreement, consisting of a guaranteed investment of over €600m (with very specific volume criteria as regards pre-purchases, acquisitions of independent works and varying budgets) in French and European film over the next three years, courtesy of Canal+ and Ciné+. In this sense, the Canal Group are still, by far, the biggest source of finance for French cinema, because even though the all-powerful SVoD platforms are now legally bound to invest in French film production, the amount they are obliged to commit will only rise incrementally (Netflix, for example, estimates its investments in French film to reach €40m by 2023).
NewsTimes

Riz Ahmed Boards Dina Amer’s ‘You Resemble Me’ as Executive Producer Ahead of its Middle East-North Africa Region Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed has boarded Egyptian-American director Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me,” a bold exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization through the story of Hasna Aït Boulahcen – who in 2015 was wrongly believed to be Europe’s first female suicide bomber – ahead of the pic’s premiere in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).
Variety

How Platforms and a Latin Gaze are Reshaping Genre Filmmaking Debated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window

Ventana Sur’s genre-dedicated sidebar Blood Window hosted a special panel this year, The Phenomenon of Fantasy Genre in an Ibero-American Environment: New Content, Formats and Trends. There, filmmakers, producers, festival heads and other industry professionals met, discussed and debated the state of genre filmmaking in Latin America and Spain, coming to a positive consensus concerning the health of fantasy, science fiction and horror filmmaking in the regions for both film and TV. The day’s discussions were kicked off by Beatriz Navas, general director at Spanish film agency ICAA, and Javier Fernández, coordinator of Blood Window. The two shared anecdotes and data...
