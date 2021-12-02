Stroman signs with Cubs on a 3-year deal

The Cubs are in agreement with veteran catcher Yan Gomes on a two-year, $13 million deal, per a report from the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish:. With Willson Contreras being a trade candidate this offseason, Gomes gives the Cubs a fallback behind the plate. And if Contreras stays, Gomes could serve as an overqualified backup and free up Contreras to DH (assuming the universal DH is instituted in 2022) or perhaps play the outfield on occasion like he did earlier in his career. If they head into the 2022 season with a proven catching duo of Contreras and Gomes, the Cubs certainly will have no reason to complain. After all, they used nine catchers in 2021: Contreras, Austin Romine, Tony Wolters, Robinson Chirinos, José Lobatón, P.J. Higgins, Taylor Gushue, Erick Castillo, and Tyler Payne.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO