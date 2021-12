Whatever you think of TCU’s decision to hire away SMU football coach Sonny Dykes, it has already paid off handsomely in one way: Plenty of people in Dallas are ticked off. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson pouted on Twitter, declaring that SMU players “deserve better than the mess that’s been dumped in their lap.” A few fans greeted Dykes with “TCU Sucks” shirts as he walked on campus before Saturday’s game, and an enterprising vendor benefited from a run on the shirts.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO