Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the club’s official release, which states that Orlando City declined Nani’s contract option. Orlando City will have a new captain in 2022. Captain and club talisman Nani announced today via social media that he will not be returning to the club for the 2022 season. His official statement, embedded below, states that it was a club decision not to extend his contract. The club released a public statement about an hour and 45 minutes after Nani’s post, stating that Orlando City declined the captain’s contract option.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO