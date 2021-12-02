ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Heart Procedure

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Carlos Santana has canceled his upcoming Las Vegas residency after an unplanned heart procedure this weekend.

Santana appeared fresh and upbeat in a video update delivered Wednesday in which he explained the situation.

"Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy [ Blackman ] to take my to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest," the guitarist explained. "So when we went there, we found out we had to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was scheduled to play eight shows at the Las Vegas House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with the first show taking place Wednesday (December 1).

A press release regarding the cancellation notes that Santana is "looking forward" to playing the venue this coming January.

Santana's official website has him scheduled to return to the House of Blues on January 26 and perform eight shows there through February 6. After a couple months off, Santana will return to the venue May 18 for eight more shows through May 29.

Get more information on his live dates here .

lasvegasmagazine.com

Carlos Santana draws from a growing well of experience for his Las Vegas shows

Carlos Santana’s sweet, signature six-stringed sound once again filling the hallowed hall of House of Blues is a sure sign that things are getting back to normal in post-lockdown Las Vegas and the live music world in general. Santana put his pandemic time to good use, recording what would become his 26th studio album, Blessings and Miracles, from which a handful of standout tracks have been added to his career-spanning setlist at his HOB residency. His never-ending endeavor to coax timeless tones from his instrument is well represented on the recording, but it’s in a live setting that the musician truly becomes a conduit for metaphysical melodicism.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Music Icon Carlos Santana Undergoes Heart Procedure; Cancels December Shows

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — After suffering a weekend health scare, San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December. Santana took to social media to help end rumors about his health. “I’m here to crystalize and make it clear,” he said. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest. So when we went there we found out I needed to take care of it.” Santana said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wfav951.com

Carlos Santana Cancels December Las Vegas Run

Carlos Santana has canceled all December 2021 dates of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as he recovers from an unscheduled procedure. Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said in a statement: “I regret to inform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Classic Rock Q107

‘Unscheduled Heart Procedure’ Forces Santana to Cancel Shows

Carlos Santana has canceled his upcoming Las Vegas residency after undergoing an unspecified heart procedure over the holiday weekend. "Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest," the guitar legend explained in a video statement, which can be viewed below. "So we went there [and] we found out we had to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."
MUSIC
Carlos Santana
Variety

Carlos Santana Cancels Upcoming Las Vegas Concerts Following Successful Heart Surgery

Carlos Santana has canceled several of his upcoming Las Vegas concerts to recover from a successful unscheduled heart procedure. No other specifics have been given on the nature of the operation. Santana made the announcement through a video posted to his official Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where my wife had to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest,” Santana said. “So when we went there we found out we needed to take care of it.” Santana also affirmed his plans to return for his performances scheduled for January 2022. “I’m going...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

You'll soon be able to 'cry your heart out' at Adele's Las Vegas residency

Adele fans just got the perfect early Christmas present. The singer, who recently released her highly anticipated fourth album, just announced her very own Las Vegas residency and her fans are crying tears of joy over the exciting news. The Caesars Palace concert series titled "Weekends with Adele" will kick...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WCBD Count on 2

Adele announces Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele announced on her website she is doing a residency in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It is called Weekends with Adele and will run from Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2022. According to the website, presale tickets will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified […]
CELEBRITIES
bestclassicbands.com

Eagles Announce 2022 U.S. Concerts

Eagles have announced U.S. dates of their “Hotel California” 2022 tour, with a series of shows in February and March. The Nov. 24 announcement follows the Oct. 29 news of their outdoor concert at London’s Hyde Park later in the year. Since 2017, the band has been performing with a revised lineup on stage with Glenn Frey’s son, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill, joining Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit.
MUSIC
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC
KEEL Radio

Eagles Announce ‘Hotel California’ 2022 Tour Dates

Eagles are bringing their seminal 1976 album Hotel California back on the road next year with a newly announced string of 2022 tour dates. The eight-city trek will commence on Feb. 19 in Savannah, Ga., and conclude on May 19 in Austin. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 3. You can see more ticket information at the band’s website.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Three Days Grace Announce New Album, Marilyn Manson, Gwar + More!

Three Days Grace is serving up new tunes. The band has announced their first new album since 2018, “Explosions.”. The band has been pretty quiet since they wrapped up the tour in support of their last record, although they did release a few singles. But now they’re back in action, and they’ll be hitting the road in 2022 in support of their new album.
MUSIC
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

