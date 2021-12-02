Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Heart Procedure

Photo: Getty Images North America

Carlos Santana has canceled his upcoming Las Vegas residency after an unplanned heart procedure this weekend.

Santana appeared fresh and upbeat in a video update delivered Wednesday in which he explained the situation.

"Last Saturday I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy [ Blackman ] to take my to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest," the guitarist explained. "So when we went there, we found out we had to take care of it. So I am, and I'm going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure I replenish and I rest and catch up with my health so that when I play for you I would play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn't show up unless I can do that."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was scheduled to play eight shows at the Las Vegas House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with the first show taking place Wednesday (December 1).

A press release regarding the cancellation notes that Santana is "looking forward" to playing the venue this coming January.

Santana's official website has him scheduled to return to the House of Blues on January 26 and perform eight shows there through February 6. After a couple months off, Santana will return to the venue May 18 for eight more shows through May 29.

