Daredevil and air sports extraordinaire Pter Salzmann set a new Guinness World Record after getting dropped from a helicopter wearing an electric wingsuit at around 10,000-feet over the Austrian mountains. His two companions donned conventional wingsuits, and during the flight Salzmann reached a top speed of 186 mph (299 km/h). Unlike the traditional models, this electric wingsuit features two electrified carbon impellers that are used to increase the pressure of the air passing through them in order to achieve high speeds and altitudes. Read more for two videos and additional information.

