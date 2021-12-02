ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist Jane Font illustrates spooky tales for independent Glass Spider Publishing

Standard-Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate in the evening, you might find Jane Font snuggled up with her writer husband, Vince, listening to a scary story he’s imagining. But Jane won’t be holding onto Vince … she’ll be holding a sketchbook. The couple, always trying to spook each other, frequently told one another creepy...

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

Related
creativebloq.com

The illustration tools every artist should know

Illustrating a book with a strong cultural presence is a challenge for any artist. The work must walk a fine line between being original, but also recognisable. English illustrator Steve Simpson is known for his hand-lettered designs and whimsical characters, which he put to good use in creating his own unique take on Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mymodernmet.com

Vibrant Illustrations Capture Famous Women Artists Working in Their Studios

Art history has largely celebrated the work of male artists, but illustrator Juliana Vido is shining a light on famous female painters in her series of colorful paintings. Each one captures a moment inside the imagined studios of women artists from around the world, including Georgia O'Keeffe, Yayoi Kusama, and Hima af Klint.
DESIGN
keysweekly.com

LOCAL ARTISTS: LET’S RAISE A GLASS!

At watering holes from Key Largo to the mecca of tourism we know as Key West, we have some unique artists hard at work each day. These artists compose things a little differently, but they often influence our lives in very positive ways. They help us build fond memories, they offer up friendship, make us laugh, work complex and colorful chemistry projects before our very eyes and they do it all in perfect synchrony. Sadly, much of what they do is often completely overlooked. Many of these artists are also highly skilled at multitasking between the mixology, calculating mathematics at the point of sale system, and some even offer therapy sessions for the down-and-outers. As the live music cranks up nightly, as we smile and laugh with our friends and coworkers alike, behind those varnished wooden bar-tops, stand the artists hard at work. Sure, they create our libations, a simple means to an end at first glance, but there is something more we really must acknowledge. These so-called “service workers” are composing for us something requiring a unique skill set, and — dare I say? — a talent. This talent is a large part of what’s keeping our vital tourism industry alive and flourishing.
KEY WEST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spook#Illustrations#Publishing Company#Glass Spider Publishing#The Monarch#League Of Utah
marinmagazine.com

A New Take on the Dickens Classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’, Illustrated by Local Author and Artist Paige Peterson

When it comes to Christmas stories, there may be none more beloved than Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. It may seem like a bold move to alter such a classic, but that’s exactly what Jesse Kornbluth, an author and contributing editor to Vanity Fair and New York Magazine, and editor of cultural concierge, HeadButler.com, decided to do when he realized his daughter couldn’t quite cope with the 28,000-word, 1843 original. Kornbluth cut the book in half, and recruited Marin local Paige Peterson to illustrate the book, to “convey the feeling of London in 1843 without the formal diction and Victorian heaviness.”
TIBURON, CA
The Oakland Press

Column: Classics revisited: From ‘The Nutcracker’ to Jane Austen, traditional tales get a fresh retelling

Classic tales are revisited on local stages, with Greek mythology reimagined in “Hadestown,” Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” coming to life in “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” and Tchaikovsky’s famous holiday ballet reincarnated in “The Hip Hop Nutcracker.”. MUSICAL “HADESTOWN” REIMAGINES GREEK MYTHOLOGY. “Hadestown,” which runs at the Fisher through...
WYANDOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Standard-Examiner

OCA exhibit explores body-landscape connection through feminine eyes

“LAND BODY” is a new winter exhibit at Ogden Contemporary Arts that explores the connections between the human body and its landscapes from the perspectives of 11 female-identifying artists, opening on Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at OCA Center in Ogden. It is the debut curatorial project at OCA for...
OGDEN, UT
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Destroys Deer Decoy In Awesome Trail Cam Video

Mountain Lions have to be one of the coolest animals in America. Sure, there are all kinds of insane creatures out there, but the majestic nature combined with ferocious killing ability puts these big cats right at the top. While they are relatively rare (about 37,000 throughout the United States,...
ANIMALS
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
oxygen.com

Why Did Librarian Susan Edwards Kill Her Own Mother To Obtain Frank Sinatra Memorabilia?

Unassuming librarian Susan Edwards and her bookkeeper husband Christopher were obsessed with the movies. So obsessed they killed for Hollywood memorabilia. The strange case is the inspiration for “Landscapers,” a new four-episode series streaming on HBO and HBO Max on Dec. 6. HBO says the series, “tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards, a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham."
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Tessica Brown Shares New Hair Trauma After Gorilla Glue Ordeal Earlier This Year

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, is dealing with another hair dilemma. After undergoing surgery to remove the adhesive from her hair, Brown has been focused on repairing the damage and regrowing her strands using a line of haircare she developed called Forever Hair. As the hair started to grow in, Brown thought it was ready to be color-treated. But when she attempted to dye it, chunks started to fall out.
HAIR CARE
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy