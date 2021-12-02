Southwestern Illinois College’s Construction Management Technology Program

As the Mitchell Public Library is seeing a surge in the volume of people utilizing its services and programs, the staff is making improvements to keep up with the demand. Throughout the pandemic, Emma DeVos, a member of the library’s board of trustees, said there were a number of library services that were increasingly used by community members, helping identify areas where there is room for improvement. Among the library’s programs and services that have been growing in popularity include bilingual activities, computers, children’s story time, online mobile printing and farther-reaching Wi-Fi access.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO