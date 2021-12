In what feels like another lifetime, I was once a hardcore professional advocate of biking for transportation. I also lived car-free for 15 years. I know the pitch well. It’s better for your health, better for your state of mind, much cheaper, cuts pollution tremendously, preemptively wins oil wars (by not starting them), and is fun! Most of our trips are within a rather small radius, and many places we go are much more accessible by bike than we assume if we haven’t made the trip by bike before.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO