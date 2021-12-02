ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MDHHS: new data shows majority of COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) shows that the majority of Michigan residents who are seriously sick with COVID-19 are not vaccinated, the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services announced on Thursday. Based on recent data form...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
beckershospitalreview.com

19 patients infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Illinois VA hospital

At least 18 patients at Chicago-based Jesse Brown Veterans Affairs Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 after a sick staff member worked for several days, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Nov. 30. One of those patients has died, according to the Sun-Times. Sarah Unterman, MD, physician and chief of staff...
ILLINOIS STATE
Homer News

No current COVID-19 patients at South Peninsula Hospital

Last Wednesday, SPH reported two patients hospitalized with COVID-19. There was one new patient admitted last week, but as of Monday, there are no COVID patients at the hospital. Based on test positivity rates, the Homer area again saw a decline in positive COVID-19 tests done through the hospital, according...
HOMER, AK
Medical News Today

COVID-19: 30% of healthcare personnel in US hospitals remain unvaccinated

Vaccination rates among healthcare workers across 2,000 United States hospitals increased from 36% to 60% between January and April 2021. Rates slowed considerably thereafter, with only 70% of staff fully vaccinated as of September 2021. Healthcare personnel working in children’s hospitals and metropolitan areas have the highest vaccination rates. Following...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Mha#Mihospitalassoc
KYTV

Springfield hospitals see an increase in COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals have both reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. In a Facebook post, CoxHealth stated that 64 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The number of patients is up from 40 last week and in the 20s the week before. Mercy has also seen a dramatic increase in patients.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Dayton Daily News

More than 3,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio

More than 3,200 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Thanksgiving, with 909 in the state’s ICUs, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. One in six hospital patients and one in four ICU patients in the state have coronavirus. Hospitalizations and cases have been climbing in Ohio in recent weeks...
OHIO STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County hospitals report new spike in COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After week of reporting few patients, Sedgwick County hospitals are care for more people with COVID-19. The county updated its hospitalization numbers Monday, showing 135 patients now in area hospitals with COVID-19. And as Eyewitness News learned, some Wichita hospitals are diverting patients again, as for the first time in months, hospitals are scrambling to find beds for patients because of the recent surge.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Bangor Daily News

Unvaccinated Mainers continue to drive record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Maine saw COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to a record high again on Tuesday. There are now 298 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 296 on Monday. Of those, a record 96 are...
MAINE STATE
ABC4

Some Utah healthcare providers halt COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Some Utah healthcare providers have temporarily halted COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees Wednesday. Intermountain Healthcare and MountainStar/HCA have put a pause on the requirement after a judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. The healthcare providers are temporarily pausing the […]
UTAH STATE
Union Democrat

Sonora hospital’s top doc details treatment of COVID-19 patients

Adventist Health Sonora had 77 patients admitted with COVID-19 in October, and 17 of them died, Dr. Alex Heard, chief medical officer at Adventist Health Sonora, said in an interview Friday morning at the only hospital in Tuolumne County. “That makes 22 percent, who died,” Heard said. “So if you...
SONORA, CA
Shropshire Star

Covid-19 vaccines are safe in pregnancy, data shows

One in five of the most critically ill Covid patients in hospital since July have been pregnant women who have not been vaccinated. Experts are urging more mothers-to-be to have a Covid-19 vaccine as new data for England shows the jabs are safe in pregnancy. Figures published by the UK...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy