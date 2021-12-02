Debt Collectors Can Now DM You On Social Media

Debt collectors: they're dead set on keeping tabs on you, even when you'd rather not deal with them. In fact, they want to be your friends. And now they legally can be. New rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came into effect on Tuesday laying out how collectors may behave when contacting you via text message, email, or, yes, even on social media. There are some consumer protections against harassment like a limit of seven calls in a 7-day period or within 7 days and a prohibition on lawsuits or threats of them against a debtor they're communicating with. While the rules put a limit on the number of calls a collector can make, they don't apply to "limited-information messages" which identify the collector and only invite the consumer to call back about a debt at some point.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO