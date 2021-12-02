ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debt Collectors Can Now DM You On Social Media

By B-Ray
 3 days ago
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just gave debt collectors the green light to now text, email, and DM people on social media to receive payment for unpaid debts. If you thought dodging debt collectors was annoying before, now they'll be waiting for you on your favorite social media app like a...

