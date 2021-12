As a parent, you want better for your kids – and often times, that means sending them to college, even if have never attended college yourself. You want your child to succeed, improve their lifetime earning potential, to create a better future for themselves, and college is often the answer. But, if you have never attended college, you may not know where to start. We are here to help. At Marshalltown Community College, we have a team of people dedicated to assisting first generation college students as they transition academically and socially to college life.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO