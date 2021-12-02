ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kenya’s Environmental Activists Welcome US Support on Plastic Pact

By Juma Majanga
Voice of America
 3 days ago

Kenya’s environmental activists have welcomed US support for a global pact to...

www.voanews.com

OZY

Plastic Proof Future

The newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. It is all around us and forever by our side. Perpetual plastic. Like most things in life, it’s good in small quantities — think about what it has done for medicine — but we’re now addicted to it, and with a lifespan of between 20 and 500 years, the most revolutionary material humans have ever invented has gone from blessing to curse, killing our planet along the way.
ENVIRONMENT
People

This Ocean Activist Says Plastic Pollution Is a 'Women-Centered Issue' — and Is Empowering Women to Tackle It

Emily Penn has dedicated her life to tackling the issue of plastic pollution — and it all started because of a fateful trip over a decade ago. After graduating from Cambridge University with a degree in architecture, Penn, 34, headed to Australia for work, telling PEOPLE she "hitchhiked around the world" on a boat to get there. However, she never ended up taking that job.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Environmental activists face ‘fever pitch’ of repression from Australian governments, report says

A joint report by human rights bodies and environment groups has found activists are increasingly facing repression by Australian governments. The report comes as the ABC publishes allegations VicForests carried out a campaign of surveillance against anti-logging protesters. The report by the Human Rights Law Centre, Greenpeace Australia Pacific and...
ADVOCACY
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows that the US is Currently the World's Largest Plastic Polluter

According to a new report filed by the federal government, the United States is the world's leading producer of plastic garbage. The country urgently requires a new plan to reduce the massive quantity of plastic that ends up in the seas. Increase in Plastic Usage. The introduction of inexpensive, versatile...
ENVIRONMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘An environmental activist-driven narrative spun by a small population of privileged zealots is presently shaping global policy’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As the COP26 winds down and the world leaders, delegates and activists all head home, it is time for the rest of us to return to reality. And that reality is getting harsher.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India

NEW DELHI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations Development Programme aims to almost triple its plastic waste management to 100 cities in India by 2024, A UNDP executive said, to combat the damaging effects of plastic pollution. Across India's many towns and cities, which are often ranked among the...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Millions of Afghans Facing Crisis of Hunger and Starvation

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency warns humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are rising to epic proportions as winter sets in and millions of Afghans face a crisis of hunger and starvation. Temperatures in Afghanistan are beginning to plunge below freezing and are expected to drop to minus 25 degrees Celsius....
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Growing environmental footprint of plastics driven by coal combustion

Research on the environmental impacts from the global value chain of plastics has typically focused on the disposal phase, considered most harmful to the environment and human health. However, the production of plastics is also responsible for substantial environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. We show that the carbon and particulate-matter-related health footprint of plastics has doubled since 1995, due mainly to growth in plastics production in coal-based economies. Coal-based emissions have quadrupled since 1995, causing almost half of the plastics-related carbon and particulate-matter-related health footprint in 2015. Plastics-related carbon footprints of China's transportation, Indonesia's electronics industry and India's construction sector have increased more than 50-fold since 1995. In 2015, plastics caused 4.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, 6% of global coal electricity is used for plastics production. The European Union and the United States have increasingly consumed plastics produced in coal-based economies. In 2015, 85% of the workforce required for plastics consumed by the European Union and the United States was employed abroad, but 80% of the related value added was generated domestically. As high-income regions have outsourced the energy-intensive steps of plastics production to coal-based economies, renewable energy investments throughout the plastics value chain are critical for sustainable production and consumption of plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
wri.org

How a Partnership in Kenya Recycled 100,000 Tons of Fashion Waste

The fashion industry could make or break global climate goals. The industry is responsible for between 4% to 10% of global emissions and is the second biggest consumer of water. This problem could get worse: a continual rise in global GDP has increased income worldwide, leading consumers to purchase new clothes more frequently. The industry must achieve an absolute emissions reduction of 45% by 2030 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F). However, emissions will grow to 1.588 gigatons by 2030 without immediate action.
ENVIRONMENT
globalvoices.org

Post-COP26, a Caribbean view on climate injustice and ‘1.5 to stay alive’

After two intense weeks of panel discussions, side events, networking, and speeches by political leaders, Glasgow's UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is behind us—and already fading from the media spotlight. Looking back, what can Caribbean nations take away from it, and where do they go from here?. Yves Renard, board...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Corporations are turning to forest credits in the race to go 'carbon-neutral.' Advocates worry about 'greenwashing.'

This article was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network. In the forests of Guatemala, China and Scotland, oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is planting tens of thousands of trees that suck greenhouse gas out of the air, allowing customers who buy its fuel to claim their driving is carbon-neutral — at least on paper.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action

Plastic waste of all shapes and sizes permeates the world’s oceans. It shows up on beaches, in fish and even in Arctic sea ice. And a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine makes clear that the U.S. is a big part of the problem. As the report shows, the U.S. produces a large share of the global supply of plastic resin – the precursor material to all plastic industrial and consumer products. It also imports and exports billions of dollars’ worth of plastic products every year. On a per capita basis, the U.S. produces an...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australian opposition promises deeper emission reductions

Australia would set a more ambitious target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade if the government changes hands in elections early next year, the opposition leader said on Friday.Center-left Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese set climate policy as a battle line at elections expected to be held between March and May.Prime Minister Scott Morrison was widely criticized at a U.N. climate summit in Scotland last month over his conservative government’s target of reducing Australia’s emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.It was the same target Australia adopted...
ADVOCACY
marylandmatters.org

Supporters Launch a Renewed Push for Environmental Human Rights Amendment

The push to recognize an inalienable human right to a healthy environment is not new, but it has yet to gain major steam. As election year approaches, environmental advocates in Maryland are confident that a state constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to a healthy environment will receive renewed attention and vigor in the next legislative session.
ENVIRONMENT
globalvoices.org

Protest in support of jailed opposition activist in Baku turns violent

On December 1, a group of protesters gathered in the capital Baku to call for the immediate release of jailed opposition activist and political prisoner Saleh Rustamov. According to local reports, police resorted to violence and detained some of the protest participants. Saleh Rustamov is a member of the opposition...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: We can learn from Germany’s plans to tackle the climate crisis – but first we need to change our electoral system

The new government of Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has just put tackling the climate emergency at the heart of its new coalition agreement. It has stated starkly and correctly that, “the climate crisis endangers our livelihoods and threatens freedom, prosperity and security”. It then sets out its ambition to transform Germany into “a social, ecological and market economy”, which very neatly synthesises the political philosophies of the three coalition partners, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the business-friendly right-wing Liberals. The headline climate commitments include that, by 2030, the country will be producing 80 per cent of an expanded electricity...
ENVIRONMENT

