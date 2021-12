Wealth Enhancement Group says it has acquired yet another independent registered investment advisor firm, this time one based in Colorado. Founded in 2015 by Ross Fox, Matt Papazian, Marti Awad and Sarah Keys, Denver-based Cardan Capital Partners now has 13 team members offering asset and tax management, trust and estate advice, insurance reviews, charitable giving, education and retirement planning, as well as business financial planning to entrepreneurs, families and C-level executives both in Colorado and the rest of the country, according to Wealth Enhancement Group.

