Hulu Releases 'AstroWorld: Concert From Hell', Pulls Special Hours Later

By bignoah256
 2 days ago

Hulu released their documentary AstroWorld: A Concert From Hell late last night, then allegedly pulled the doc without any notice hours later.

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Last night, Hulu released an ABC News special on Travis Scott’s tragic Astroworld Festival. The special was entitled Astroworld: Concert From Hell and was just as graphic as it sounds from the name.

While the internet is at a loss as to whether it should be called a news special or a documentary, the point was to educate everyone with the facts about the tragic festival. Concert From Hell contained first-hand accounts from local Houston anchors who covered the festival as well as the Houston Chronicle, who pinpointed an accurate timeline of the day.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of the entire thing was hearing the father of Ezra Blount speak for the first time. Ezra was the youngest casualty at the festival, being trampled to death at just 9-years-old. His father spoke to the other concert-goers placing Ezra on his shoulders to protect him, but he eventually passed out and woke up outside the gates of the festival. After visiting three hospitals, he still couldn’t locate his son–but later, at the hotel, police called and then texted him a picture to identify the boy. Ezra would die a week later after an intense fight for his life in the hospital.

After the internet flocked to Hulu to watch the doc this morning, the people who actually go to sleep at a reasonable time noticed the documentary was seemingly unavailable to view. Some fans who watched the special thought it was informative, while some didn’t understand the point, and others were outraged at the timing. The outrage, of course, was louder than the rest, which seemingly lead the service to remove the special and kick anyone offline in the midst of watching.

Hopefully, Hulu will do a proper documentary in the future interviewing all sides.

