‘Just’ a walk in the woods

By JOHN HOWELL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Boblitt used to walk Jack and Freckles on Bellman Avenue in Conimicut. When he decided if he was really serious about hiking the Appalachian Trail, a 2,168-mile trek from Springer Mountain in Georgia to the ascent of Mt. Katahdin, in Maine, he would need to do something a little more...

Story Walk

Take a walk, read a book, have an adventure at the Handy House Heritage Trail, 183 Hixbridge Rd, Westport, MA 02790; open dawn to dusk. The Westport Historical Society offers families and individuals of all ages an opportunity to savor the beauty of the outdoors and to read a beloved children’s book Ox Cart Man, written by Donald Hall and illustrated by Barbara Cooney.
WESTPORT, MA
Loafing in the woods

The woods don’t know what day it is. Oh, they know the season, they see if it’s sunlight or dark, dawn or dusk; they know the bright stars and the noon-day heat, see snow or mushrooms, green leaves or red leaves or no leaves at all. But, the day of the week? Nope. They don’t care. When you enter the woods, the trees grasp you with that fact, and shower you with the silent vacuum of weeklessness; no schedule overload, no dinging of alarms, no clocks with hands — all stresses suspended. The weekday does not dictate the behavior of the woods, nor yours, once you are in it. You can say that for the sea, the prairie grasses, the desert rocks and sands as well; they are too wise to be caught up in all that nonsense, the rat race of the week, the human race of scurrying among endless self-assigned blocks of time.
LIFESTYLE
Nature Walk

PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT. Students in Mrs. Morozowski’s preschool class at Charles Olbon School in Woodland Park recently enjoyed a nature walk. Leaves, acorns, and sticks were collected as a piece of the “discovery” curriculum.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Maine’s woods are a valuable resource, not just a playground

In the Nov. 19 Bangor Daily News, I read, with dismay, Lee Ann Szelog’s suggestion to “protect” Maine’s North Woods by making it a national park. The North Woods are available to the public because of the stewardship and continued management of many private owners. Spend a week with a local forester, see the many problems they face to manage today’s forest.
MAINE STATE
Walk this way

American Cancer Society epidemiologist Alpa Patel says, “Walking is simple, free, convenient, doesn’t require any special equipment or training, and can be done at any age.”. Cherie Bronsky is director at Hilton Head Island’s Senior Center and organizer of their Jarvis Creek Park Walking Group. She believes in the communal...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Farmers’ Almanac Says We’re In For A Long, Cold Winter

For more than 2 centuries, the Old Farmers’ Almanac has given North American residents a glimpse at the season ahead with its annual weather predictions. So what’s in store for the weeks and months ahead? Prepare for a season of shivers, the Almanac predicts. “This winter will be punctuated by...
ENVIRONMENT
A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
Just Listed in the Poconos: Cabin in the Woods in East Stroudsburg

Actually, “cabin” seems inadequate to describe this spacious, lodge-like residence surrounded by 222 forested acres. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you looking for a place where you can get away from the world? Somewhere you can truly...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
People Without Homes Living Outdoors In Ocean County In Need Of Help As Winter Approaches

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a call to remember people who are without homes as we enter the winter season. Volunteers in New Jersey are trying to help those who are staying outdoors. Derrick, an Ocean County resident who recently found himself homeless, led CBS2’s Meg Baker through the woods to where he just got set up. “It’s very true, you take things for granted until you don’t have it. I’m living proof, but I will fight for another day,” he said. He has a strong tent, a cot inside with some belongings and, most importantly, a heater run off propane. “There’s people worse off....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
These volunteers will truly walk the walk for veterans | Sam Venable

Hikers carry all manner of freight — backpacks, tents, food, cookware, sleeping bags, extra clothes, ad infinitum — while traversing the 800-plus miles of trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. But starting Dec. 11 and continuing as late as Dec. 22, a select few of these ground-pounders will tote...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Sleep in a Sacred Navajo Earth Home Near the Grand Canyon

A winding road snakes along the edge of the Grand Canyon, through a piney forest, before opening up to the Arizona desert. A turn off the highway leads to a dirt road, to life off the grid. This is Navajo Nation. Here, the starry night skies are more vivid. A rounded home in the distance blends in with its reddish surroundings. Which makes sense, because the house—a traditional Navajo hogan—is made out of mud.
LIFESTYLE
Letter: Maine’s woods are a valuable resource, not just a playground

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. In the Nov. 19 Bangor Daily News, I read, with dismay, Lee Ann Szelog’s suggestion to “protect” Maine’s North Woods by making it a national park. The North Woods are available to the public because of the stewardship and continued management of many private owners. Spend a week with a local forester, see the many problems they face to manage today’s forest.
MAINE STATE
Into the Woods

June 15th was crisp and cloudless. carrying a chainsaw, orange surveyor’s tape and a compass, I started walking in a straight line into the pathless woods. Trailing me was my Airedale, Hawkins, and behind both of us was the little cabin that a group of friends and I built the previous summer on an island in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. I set out to mark the route for a power line connecting the cabin with the nearest utility pole, half a mile away. I’d investigated the off-grid options — solar, wind and hydro, along with propane, diesel and gas generators — but they were insufficient in different ways. So when the power company gave me a price that was good for 90 days, I headed into the woods, aware that I was embarking on the biggest physical project of my life.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

