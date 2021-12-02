ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Volleyball: Team confident in making a run in NCAA Tournament

By EMMA FINER Staff Reporter
Senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland and freshman middle blocker Raven Colvin celebrate after Cleveland scores a kill against Nebraska. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The No. 6-seed Purdue volleyball team seeks to make a strong first impression in this year’s NCAA volleyball tournament as it hosts Illinois State tonight in Holloway Gymnasium.

While the Boilermakers lost to then-No. 11 Nebraska in last weekend’s last match of the regular season, the team expects to come back strong against the Redbirds.

Despite the loss, Purdue earned its highest seeding in program history Sunday night, and was the second-highest seeded Big Ten program in the tournament only behind No. 4 Wisconsin.

This tournament also ties the record for the second-most Big Ten teams invited to a single tournament at eight, trailing the conference’s nine selections in 2015.

Senior outside hitter Grace Cleveland commented on how competitive the Big Ten was and how her team was still able to step up when challenged.

“It’s awesome,” Cleveland said. “I think that’s just an amazing gift that we have that we’re able to be challenged by teams in the Big Ten.”

Head coach Dave Shondell reflected on his team’s season and couldn’t express enough just how proud he was for all that the team was able to accomplish this year. He said he believes this team earned everything they achieved and worked extremely hard to get to where they are.

“This has been a tremendous season for our group,” Shondell said. “We’ve had so many veteran players that have performed at a tremendous level for us. It’s so much fun for our staff.”

Cleveland also expressed her excitement about her team’s success and how grateful she has been able to be a part of a fun and competitive team during her Purdue career.

“Any time we’re chosen to play in the tournament, it has been a great honor,” Cleveland said. “I’m lucky enough to have done it for four years now.

“I think we have a good draw, but no matter what it is, I think it’s going to be tough.”

The Redbirds are unranked in the tournament but were named Missouri Valley Conference Champions last weekend after beating the Loyola Chicago Ramblers for the title.

Shondell emphasized the team needs to take every opponent seriously and prepare as much as possible. He also said it’s important to take the tournament one game at a time because a single loss can mean the end of their season.

“It’s going to be really tough competition,” Shondell said. “We’re looking forward to it.

“We’re going to look at one team until we know everything we can about them. Then we’ll look at somebody else.”

If Purdue gets past the first round, it will move onto the winner of an earlier match between Marquette and Dayton. The third round will be hosted at No. 3 Pittsburgh unless the Panthers are knocked out in the first two rounds.

