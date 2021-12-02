UAP: Was Edgar Cayce For Real?

We wrap up our discussion on the moon and what kind of secrets are possibly being kept from us. If you’ve ever seen a UFO, then you are not alone. Apparently, even Buzz Aldrin saw one on the way to the moon and talks about it here! We have that and what was reportedly said during those famous missing transmissions during the Apollo 11 landing. All that and much more in this enthralling conclusion.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO