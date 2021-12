Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance fell to 268,000 for the week ending November 13, a drop of 1,000 from the previous week’s tally of 269,000 (see first chart). The latest data is the seventh drop in a row, and the 13th decline in the last 17 weeks; it is also the lowest level of the recovery and the sixth in a row below 300,000. However, the average decline over the last five weeks is just 5,600 as initial claims approach the pre-pandemic average of about 212,000 (see first chart).

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO