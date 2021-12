How to tell if someone has read your email on Gmail. Email read receipts are a bit of an old and rather outdated feature. This is perhaps why Google doesn’t include it in all of their email accounts by default. Instead, they only offer it in paid Google Workspace accounts, probably reasoning that only work professionals will ever need to use it. If you fall into this camp, read on to find out how to enable read receipts in Gmail.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO