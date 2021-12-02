ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secura Bio Withdraws Panobinostat Plus Bortezomib/Dexamethasone Myeloma Indication in the United States

By Kristi Rosa
 4 days ago

Secura Bio decided to withdraw the approval of the new drug application for panobinostat for use in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone to treat select patients with multiple myeloma. Secura Bio has decided to withdraw the approval of the new drug application for panobinostat (Farydak) for use in combination...

