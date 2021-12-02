7th Circuit Judge David Hamilton to Take Senior Status

Historically, once eligible, judges have taken senior status immediately, or at some date certain in the future. But in recent years, circuit judges have informed the President that they would take senior status upon the confirmation of their successor. I was never entirely sure how judges could make this sort of conditional offer. But one of the upshots from this approach is that judges didn't actually take senior status at the time of the announcement. Rather, they would remain in full, active status until some unknown date in the future. And, presumably, those same judges can have a change of heart, and decide not to formally take senior status. These announcements are not binding promises that can be enforced in any meaningful sense.

