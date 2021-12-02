ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

7th Circuit Judge David Hamilton to Take Senior Status

By Avalon Zoppo
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge David Hamilton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit will take senior status...

bloomberglaw.com

Fourth Circuit Judge Rescinds Plans to Give Up Active Role (1)

Judge Robert B. King on Wednesday rescinded plans to step down from active service on the Virginia-based federal appeals court where he’s served for more than two decades. The Bill Clinton-appointee who will be 82 in January withdrew his intent to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement, upon the appointment of a successor, said Patricia Connor, clerk of court for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bigislandvideonews.com

Two Judges For Hawaiʻi Island Third Circuit Court Sworn In

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Honorable Wendy M. DeWeese and Kimberly B.M. Taniyama are new Judges of the Third Circuit. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announced a virtual ceremony was held on Thursday to induct two new judges for the Circuit Court and District Court of the Third Circuit. From...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Law.com

The 9th Circuit’s First Hispanic Chief Judge Takes The Helm

The new chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is the first Hispanic jurist to lead the court. On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Mary Murguia in Phoenix succeeded Judge Sidney Thomas in Billings, Montana, who has held the role since 2014.
BILLINGS, MT
lawfareblog.com

The D.C. Circuit Takes on Executive Privilege

Around about the beginning of the fourth hour of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit’s hearing in Trump v. Thomson on Tuesday, the members of the three-judge panel that heard the case began presaging their long digressions with the phrase, “In the interests of time.”. The court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Judges Who Rescind Their Senior Status Announcement Because They Don't Like Their Replacements

Historically, once eligible, judges have taken senior status immediately, or at some date certain in the future. But in recent years, circuit judges have informed the President that they would take senior status upon the confirmation of their successor. I was never entirely sure how judges could make this sort of conditional offer. But one of the upshots from this approach is that judges didn't actually take senior status at the time of the announcement. Rather, they would remain in full, active status until some unknown date in the future. And, presumably, those same judges can have a change of heart, and decide not to formally take senior status. These announcements are not binding promises that can be enforced in any meaningful sense.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wkdzradio.com

John Atkins Seeks Another Term as Christian County Circuit Judge

The longest-tenured judge in the Christian County judicial system has filed to run for another term on the bench. Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins filed his paperwork in Frankfort this week to seek another eight-year term in the second division of the Third Circuit. Atkins, who previously served as Commonwealth’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
doorcountydailynews.com

Two candidates emerge for Kewaunee County Circuit Court Judge

Their nomination papers cannot be circulated yet, but two people want your vote for Kewaunee County Circuit Judge next spring. Jeffrey Wisnicky and Kim Hardtke look to replace Judge Keith Mehn on the bench, who is stepping aside after completing one six-year term. Wisnicky came in second behind Mehn in both the spring primary and spring general election in 2016. He has served as Kewaunee County’s corporation counsel since 2007 and was named its human services director earlier this year. Hardtke served as a law clerk for Brown County Circuit Court for two years for joining Brown County’s District Attorney’s office as a special prosecutor in 2016 and assistant district attorney in 2017.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
davisvanguard.org

Supreme Court To Hear Arizona Death Penalty Case That Could Gut Protections Against Ineffective Assistance of Counsel At Trial or In the Appellate Courts

Next week, the US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Arizona prosecutors’ challenges to federal appellate court rulings that allowed the consideration of evidence of ineffective assistance of counsel as the state seeks to overturn rulings in favor of Arizona death-row prisoners Barry Jones and David Ramirez. According to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court has again overturned established constitutional law by upholding a maximum sentence imposed on a Leon County man deemed to have shown inadequate remorse because he insisted on protesting his innocence. This time, the conservative majority installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t directly overrule its own precedents — it decided they didn’t […] The post FL Supreme Court continues pattern of overturning or sidestepping its precedents appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liberal justices forfeited the ‘legitimacy’ they crave

To listen to the liberal justices, one would think the Supreme Court’s job is not to uphold the Constitution but to maintain “public support.”. Their boasted concern for the court’s reputation should be largely irrelevant in decision-making other than in presuming they will be supported widely if they act in good faith interpreting the law. Filtering constitutional jurisprudence through public relations concerns is improper. It undermines the very Constitution the justices are sworn to uphold.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTTS

Nixa Circuit Judge Appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

Governor Mike Parson has appointed Nixa circuit judge Jennifer Growcock to the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District. She will succeed Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired this October. Judge Growcock is a member of the Ozark Rotary Club, and earned her doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of...
NIXA, MO
The Independent

Voices: Justice Sotomayor needs to admit why the Supreme Court is really poised to overturn Roe v Wade

The conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court is strongly signaling that it will overturn Roe v. Wade, the almost 50-year-old decision which made it illegal to ban abortion in the United States. Liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor rebuked her right-wing colleagues over the possibility of such a result with a pointed rhetorical question: “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts? I don’t see how it is possible.”Sotomayor is trying to shame her colleagues, and with good reason. Criminalizing abortion and forcing women to give...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Two Attorneys Disciplined by State Supreme Court

The state supreme court disbarred one lawyer, reprimanded a second attorney, and suspended seven more legal practitioners, two of which are based in South Florida. The Florida Supreme Court has disciplined nine attorneys in the Sunshine State between Oct. 22 and Nov. 18, according to an announcement Tuesday. The justices disbarred one, reprimanded one, and suspended seven, two of which are based in South Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS

