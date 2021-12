SYDNEY - New Zealand will adopt what is being called a "traffic light" system to curb the spread of COVID-19 and limit the use of lockdowns. New Zealand's planned traffic light system has red, amber and green categories, and gives more freedoms to the fully vaccinated. The biggest city, Auckland, is a red zone, mainly because of its high number of COVID-19 cases. Residents there are allowed into cafes, gyms and hairdressers, but there are limits on capacity and proof of vaccination is mandatory.

