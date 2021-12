The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is set to debut next year, but it’s already generated quite a lot of buzz, to the point where its popularity even took the development team by surprise. As Ford Authority recently reported, the truck will be able to charge other Lightings, and it will boast award-winning technology like the Pro Power Onboard system, which is currently available on the 2021 Ford F-150. All of this publicity seems to be resonating with aspiring electric pickup owners, who now say that the Lightning is the truck they’d consider most, according to a recent survey conducted by Autolist.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO