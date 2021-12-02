ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BD acquires leader in varicose veins treatment

By Tom Bergeron
roi-nj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal medical technology firm BD, also known as Becton, Dickinson and Co., on Thursday said it entered into the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency with the acquisition of Venclose Inc. Venclose provides solutions for the treatment of CVI — a disease that is the result...

www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

