Texas State’s Dr. Erina Duganne Among Recipients of 2021 Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grants

By Glasstire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Erina Duganne, who is professor of art history at Texas State University in San Marcos, has been named a recipient of the Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant. The grant, administered by Creative Capital, is awarded annually to writers addressing issues in contemporary art. In the 2021 cycle, a total...

