New York University graduates celebrate in Washington Square Park in May 2021. The decision to pursue an MBA is not one potential students should take lightly. An MBA program involves a substantial commitment of time and energy, not to mention money. With full-time, two-year MBA programs costing $38,050 on average—and many top-ranked programs exceeding $100,000—obtaining a Master of Business Administration degree is a major financial commitment.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO