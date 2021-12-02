Scott Disick Puts ‘Family First’ in Rare Photo With All 3 Kids Amid Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

MediaPunch/Shutterstock (

‘Tis the season! Scott Disick posted a rare photo with all three of his kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — celebrating Hanukkah.

“Family first,” the Talentless founder, 38, captioned the picture via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 1. In the sweet snapshot, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, watched their dad light the menorah for the fourth night of the Jewish holiday.

In two follow-up Stories, Scott posted photos of Reign. “Happy little fella,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a picture of his youngest child receiving a gift. “Tooth fairy tonight,” he added, along with a close-up shot of Reign missing one of his front teeth.

It appears as though Scott’s ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, was absent from the celebration. Since the Poosh.com founder, 42, announced her engagement to fiancé Travis Barker in October, the former flames, who were together on and off from 2006 to 2015, have been at odds. However, Scott and Kourtney agree to put their kids first!

“Even though Kourtney’s engagement stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet.”

As for Scott’s love life, the New York native is dating “here and there,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “No one seriously at the moment,” the source added, noting “he’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”

Scott’s last notable relationship was with model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The Flip It Like Disick producer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star, 20, first sparked dating rumors in October 2020 before going public with their relationship in February 2021.

After less than a year together, the pair called it quits in September. Scott “wasn’t expecting” Amelia “to dump him,” an additional insider told Life & Style at the time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scott Disick and his kids celebrating Hanukkah.