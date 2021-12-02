ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Scott Disick Puts ‘Family First’ in Rare Photo With All 3 Kids Amid Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqt7K_0dCHriLO00
MediaPunch/Shutterstock (

‘Tis the season! Scott Disick posted a rare photo with all three of his kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — celebrating Hanukkah.

“Family first,” the Talentless founder, 38, captioned the picture via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 1. In the sweet snapshot, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, watched their dad light the menorah for the fourth night of the Jewish holiday.

In two follow-up Stories, Scott posted photos of Reign. “Happy little fella,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a picture of his youngest child receiving a gift. “Tooth fairy tonight,” he added, along with a close-up shot of Reign missing one of his front teeth.

It appears as though Scott’s ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, was absent from the celebration. Since the Poosh.com founder, 42, announced her engagement to fiancé Travis Barker in October, the former flames, who were together on and off from 2006 to 2015, have been at odds. However, Scott and Kourtney agree to put their kids first!

“Even though Kourtney’s engagement stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet.”

As for Scott’s love life, the New York native is dating “here and there,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “No one seriously at the moment,” the source added, noting “he’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”

Scott’s last notable relationship was with model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The Flip It Like Disick producer and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star, 20, first sparked dating rumors in October 2020 before going public with their relationship in February 2021.

After less than a year together, the pair called it quits in September. Scott “wasn’t expecting” Amelia “to dump him,” an additional insider told Life & Style at the time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scott Disick and his kids celebrating Hanukkah.

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life. So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls. But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Daughter North West On Thanksgiving

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West debuted their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, and they already have over 300k followers and more than 1.5 million likes. “No bio yet,” reads the bio. The first of 24 posts (so far) is of the gal's “spa day” where...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker His ‘Dream Car’ for 46th Birthday

Travis Barker already got the “dream girl,” and now he has his “dream car” for his 46th birthday too. The blink-182 drummer, who celebrated his big day on Sunday, got to take his new vintage Buick GNX for a spin outside the Hotel Bel-Air with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, who gifted him the classic car. According to Motor Biscuit, another version of the luxury muscle vehicle, which can reportedly outrun supercars like a McLaren F1 or Ferrari Enzo, sold for $205,000.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Holiday Plans Revealed, Amid Reconciliation Speculation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to celebrate the holidays together as a family, making this year’s festive season a special one for their baby girl, True. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to ring in the holiday season together as one big happy family. While they have yet to reveal if they are back on as a certifiable couple, the pair want to pull out all the stops to make the festive season a special one for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Posed for a Rare Family Photo with Her Three Kids

We've said it once a hundred times, and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's kids are her clones. Need further proof? Look no further than the actress's latest family photo with her husband Jim Toth and their 9-year-old son Tennessee, as well as her two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe — Ava, 22 and Deacon, 18.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Travis Barker’s Daughter & Stepdaughter In Matching Puffy Jackets

Alabama Barker shared several new photos that showed Kourtney Kardashian matching with her future stepchildren in cozy black jackets. Kourtney Kardashian is ready for the winter — and she’s not dressing for the cold alone. The Poosh founder, 42, plus fiancé Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 22, all rocked matching black puffy jackets in an Instagram post shared by Alabama on Sunday, November 28. In the first two photos, the trio all stood next to each other while looking straight into the camera with serious faces. Kourt and the girls looked so stylish in their black jackets, and they each also wore black pants to add to their look.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Clip of Kourtney Kardashian straddling Travis Barker at friend’s wedding sparks debate

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are officially the PDA couple of 2021 – and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The couple attended their friend Simon Huck’s wedding at the weekend when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star straddled her husband-to-be while Blink-182’s All the Small Things blasted through the speakers. Comedian and author Claudia Oshry caught the moment on camera and shared the clip to her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back After Commentator Implies She Spends More Time With Travis Barker Than Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been giving life back to the concept of “public displays of affection.” On social media, the two haven’t hesitated to post their macking from all sorts of locales: vacations, work gigs and even quarantine. It has since led to Kardashian taking the ultimate leap by consenting to marry the Blink-182 drummer. However, a commentator online implied on one post that the reality star spends more time with Barker than her three kids, and she ain’t having it.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian Accused of Using Pete Davidson to Divert Attention From Kourtney's Engagement

Some social media critics believe that the SKIMS founder is jealous of the attention her sister Kourtney Kardashian's got for her engagement to Travis Barker. AceShowbiz - Amid the rumored heated romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, there are some who don't believe that they are dating. Weighing in on the stars' relationship rumors, these people have accused the reality TV star of using the comedian for sensation.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed For Penelope’s Latest Adult Accessory

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, 9, have been making headlines over the past couple of weeks. The initial reason had to do with what was dubbed Penelope’s “secret TikTok.” Now, Kourtney is slammed for Penelope’s latest adult accessory. Keep reading to find out what’s going on. Update On...
TV SHOWS
