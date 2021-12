The last month of the year has begun and it is time for our yearly Spotify Wrapped playlists. Spotify Wrapped is a story that Spotify creates for you of all the music you listened to this year. It is often something that most people post on their instagram stories to show their friends. This year’s story includes your top five most listened to artists and songs, as well as your top genres and how many minutes you spent listening to music.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO