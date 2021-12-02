ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Replacing sugar in confectionery is ‘incredibly hard’

By Anthony Myers
Confectionary News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar is an important ingredient in confectionery, not only for its taste but also because it contributes to texture, bulk, mouthfeel, aroma, colour, and a number of other attributes that make up chocolate and candy. The downside of sugar is that excessive consumption is linked to a number of...

Related
earth.com

Children will eat more vegetables if they see adults enjoy them

Exposure to an adult’s positive facial expression while eating raw vegetables can increase children’s acceptance and consumption of the vegetables that they generally dislike, according to new research by a team of psychologists from Aston University, Birmingham, UK. The researchers recruited 111 British kids aged four to six and asked...
PSYCHOLOGY
sugarfreemom.com

Easy Sugar Free Fudge

This easy sugar free fudge needs just 5 basic ingredients and very little time in the kitchen. It can easily be made ahead for the holidays and stores well in the freezer. One piece is just 2 net carbs!. EASY HOMEMADE KETO FUDGE. Making an easy sugar free fudge at...
RECIPES
verywellfit.com

The Best Powdered Sugar Substitutes

A little sprinkle of powdered sugar on your French toast takes this favorite breakfast meal to the next level. In addition to decoration, this finely ground sugar sweetens delicate desserts and makes the perfect homemade icing. If you are a baker, powdered sugar may be one of your kitchen cupboard...
FOOD & DRINKS
iLifeMatter

The brain not liking sugar

There's a distinction to be made between refined and natural sugars. • Sugar may taste delicious, but processed sugars are harmful to your health. • A diet high in processed, added sugars may cause headaches, fatigue, and inflammation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Sweeteners#Sugar Crystals#No Sugar#Consumer Behaviour#Food Drink#White Paper
WKRG

Best sugar shaker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When just a spoonful of sugar is needed to help the medicine go down or to sweeten a hot drink, a sugar shaker is a great way to dispense it. The best sugar shaker smoothly dispenses sugar and requires little care beyond the occasional wash.
LIFESTYLE
progressivegrocer.com

Reddi-wip Zero Sugar

For those seeking a dairy whipped topping without the sugar, Conagra Brands’ Reddi-wip has debuted Reddi-wip Zero Sugar, a keto-friendly whipped topping that contains zero grams of sugar, zero carbs and just 15 calories per serving. Containing no artificial flavors, the sweet, creamy gluten-free product can be used in coffee and smoothies, or as a topping on fruit, waffles, sundaes, pies and keto desserts. Reddi-wip Zero Sugar contains sucralose in place of regular sugar to maintain the original product’s familiar taste. Like all of the brand’s dairy whipped toppings, Reddi-wip Zero Sugar is made with real cream, not hydrogenated oils. The product, which is not a low-calorie food, is available in both 6.5-ounce and 13-ounce sizes, with suggested retail price ranges of $2.99-$3.29 and $4.79-$5.29, respectively.
FOOD & DRINKS
Confectionary News

New sugar substitute makes sweetening ‘a piece of cake’

Israeli foodtech start-up B.T. Sweet has unveiled a newplant-based, one-to-one drop-in sugar replacer for multiple food applications. Its Cambya sweetening platform lets consumers have their 'delectable cake and eat it', guilt-free, without compromising on flavour or other organoleptic qualities—shortcomings common with other natural sugar-reduction methods. A guilt-free sweet sensation. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
Confectionary News

Sugar in the time of COVID

Four in 10 consumers in Innova Market Insights’ global Health and Nutrition Survey in 2020 claimed to have decreased their sugar consumption over the studied 12-month period, with prevention of health conditions the leading reason, followed by weight management and dental health. As consumers increasingly place health and wellbeing at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Three ingenious ways to reuse Christmas leftovers

According to the charity FoodCycle, 48 per cent of Britons admit to over-buying food and drink at Christmas. This isn’t unusual — we are all too familiar with the taste of three-day-old turkey, vowing to never touch the meat again by the new year. But the prospect of what to do with Christmas leftovers can be overwhelming and monotonous, the same food consumed on repeat during the lull between Christmas and new year. Well… no longer. This December, Boursin and FoodCycle have teamed up with Kenny Tutt to create three recipes that will reinvigorate your leftovers and your appetite.The ultimate...
RECIPES
mhlas.com

The Sweet Danger of Sugar

Chocolate Santas, decorated cookies and other sweet confections are ingrained in our holiday traditions, yet sugary food does little to actually make us feel merry and bright in the long run. A high-sugar diet increases the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol, inflammation, weight gain and weight-related conditions such...
HEALTH
Bon Appétit

Spatter Paint Sugar Cookies

There’s no waiting around for butter to soften here—like pie crust, this cookie dough starts with cold butter. It also comes together entirely in a food processor, containing the mess (and making these kid-friendly—we bet yours will be interested in pressing PULSE). Use gel food dye here if you can find it—it achieves the most vibrant color with just a drop or two.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
Confectionary News

Russel Stover Chocolates among latest brands to join Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America has thanked a cluster of new brands - including Hu Kitchen, Russel Stover, Grace Farms Foods, noops, Kishu Baby, Renewal Mill, Rodelle Kitchen and Dukkan Foods - for joining its certification programme during 2021. The organisation said that by carrying the Fairtrade label, these brands are informing consumers...
ECONOMY
Confectionary News

‘To reach its true potential’: Ingredient bigwigs create consortium to drive EU recognition for low-calorie sweetener

Allulose is totally on point in today’s health-and wellness-focused world – poised to support any government and industry effort to achieve sugar reduction goals to combat the rising obesity crisis. With just 10% of the calories of standard sugar, it will help UK product developers to conform with the new HFSS (high in fat, sugar and sodium) guidelines set to come into effect next October.
WORLD
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Easy Sugar Cookies

Are you ready for the BEST sugar cookie recipe? I sure hope so because these Easy Sugar Cookies are absolute perfection!. I am normally not a huge sugar cookie fan because I don’t think there are that many GOOD sugar cookie recipes out there. BUT this soft and chewy sugar cookie recipe is our family’s favorite and seriously the best out there.
RECIPES
asapland.com

Symptoms of low Blood Sugar

5) Feeling nervous, irritable, restless, or confused. 1) Death(if not treated immediately) 2) Coma(if not fully recovered before regaining consciousness) 4). Physically handicapped for the rest of your life. 5). Physically healthy but mentally unstable. 6). Physically and mentally fit. 7). All symptoms are temporary. 8 ) You feel drowsy...
HEALTH

