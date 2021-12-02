Bowl Projection: Where is LSU projected to play in the postseason

All of the attention has been on the head coach search but with Brian Kelly now officially announce, focus shifts back to the football team. They finished the season 6-6 after beating Texas A&M on Saturday. Feels like a lifetime ago, but they were able to avoid their first losing regular season since 1999.

LSU can finish with a winning record this year if they secure a victory in the upcoming bowl game. The real question is where and who will they play?

We look at the bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

LSU (6-6) vs Kansas State (7-5)

The Wildcats had an opportunity to improve their bowl standings in the season finale last Saturday but fell to Texas 22-17. According to Erick Smith, they will likely get the LSU Tigers in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Much like LSU, KSU started out 3-1 but stumbled down the stretch going 4-4 in the final eight games of the year. In that same stretch, the Tigers were 3-5 but could have easily been 6-2 if a couple of plays go their way. Regardless both teams could end the season on a high note. It remains to be seen if Brad Davis will be the interim head coach for the bowl or if Brian Kelly will take the reigns in the bowl game as he did in Cincinnati so many years ago.

KSU has a dynamic running back with Deuce Vaughn that will need to be contained when LSU is on defense. The off time will give quarterback Skylar Thompson ample time to rest his ankle that prevented him from playing against the Longhorns.

Other Bowl Projections