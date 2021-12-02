ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Wicked’ stepmother and ‘pitiless’ father guilty of six-year-old boy’s killing

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csMve_0dCHpUrg00

A “wicked” stepmother and a “pitiless” father have been convicted of cruelly abusing and killing his six-year-old son.

Emma Tustin, 32, was unanimously convicted of murdering Arthur Labinjo-Hughes at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday.

Her partner and Arthur’s father, 29-year-old Thomas Hughes, was found guilty of manslaughter, after his son suffered an “unsurvivable brain injury” on June 16 2020.

In court, the pair had been described by prosecutors as “utterly ruthless, unthinking and pitiless”.

Speaking after the verdicts, Arthur’s maternal grandmother, Madeleine Halcrow, called them “wicked” and “evil”.

She also described the couple’s behaviour, which included Tustin poisoning the youngster by force-feeding him salt-laced meals, as “unfathomable”.

“I think they are cold, calculating, systematic torturers of a defenceless little boy. They’re wicked, evil. There’s no word for them, especially your own child,” said the grandmother.

Tustin carried out the fatal assault while in sole care of Arthur at her home in Cranmore Road, Solihull, callously taking a photograph of the youngster on her mobile phone as he lay dying in the hallway, then sending the image to Hughes.

She then took 12 minutes to call 999, instead first ringing Hughes, then lying to medics that Arthur “fell and banged his head and while on the floor banged his head another five times”.

Tustin later claimed he must have thrown himself down the stairs, despite evidence he was barely strong enough to pick up his own bedding, or stand.

Hughes, of Stroud Road, Solihull, was convicted of encouraging the killing, including by sending a text message to Tustin 18 hours before the fatal assault telling her “just end him”, then later saying to his son “Watch you little c***, I’ll bury you six feet under.”

On one occasion before his death, Arthur told his father: “I am in danger with you, dad”.

Jurors also convicted Tustin of two counts of child cruelty, including salt-poisoning and withholding food and drink from Arthur.

She had already admitted two other cruelty counts; wilfully assaulting Arthur on three occasions and isolating him, including by forcing him to stand in the hallway for up to 14 hours a day as part of a draconian punishment regime.

Hughes, who had denied any wrongdoing, was also convicted of the cruelty offences which Tustin had admitted – but cleared of withholding food and drink, or of poisoning his own son with salt.

It emerged at trial that Arthur had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, after concerns were raised by his paternal grandmother Joanne Hughes, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.

Jurors took six hours and 15 minutes to deliver verdicts, and afterwards held a minute’s silence in Arthur’s memory.

An independent review is now under way into the authorities’ contact with Arthur before his death.

Related
newschain

‘Pitiless’ murder-accused father ‘probably’ valued lover over child, court told

A man accused of helping to murder his six-year-old son has told a jury he “probably” valued his new partner’s love and affection over the welfare of his child. Thomas Hughes, who is alleged to have aided and abetted his girlfriend, Emma Tustin, in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, told Coventry Crown Court on Monday that she had promised to show him “the love (and) the attention” he wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hughes
The Independent

Mother denies murdering two-year-old son

A woman has denied murdering her two-year-old son.Natalie Steele, 31, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of killing her son Reid when she appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video-link.The toddler died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on August 12 after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend South Wales Paying tribute, his family described him as a “super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.A further case management hearing will take place on February 25, with a trial provisionally listed to begin on May 3 and last around seven days.Judge Michael Fitton QC remanded Steele, of Broadlands, Bridgend, into custody.He told her: “Thank you very much for your co-operation today and I have noted you have been listening carefully.“The next hearing will be on February 25 and the trial date will be confirmed shortly.“You will be remanded into custody and I will extend the custody time limit until May 16.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes 'knew his dad was going to kill him'

A six-year-old boy was fearful his father would kill him months before his death, a court has heard. Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin are on trial accused of murdering his son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes last June. In a closing speech at Coventry Crown Court, Ms Tustin's defence said the boy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Haunting recordings proved Emma Tustin ‘relished’ abuse of six-year-old

Audio and video clips recorded in the final weeks of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ life revealed that he was “scarcely able to articulate his words” and could no longer support his own weight by the time of his murder.Even Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin admitted in court that it was “horrendous” to listen to and watch footage of him captured on her mobile phone and CCTV cameras inside her lounge.Tustin, 32, was convicted of murdering the boy after inflicting an “unsurvivable” brain injury on the boy during a vicious assault, while home alone with the boy, on June 16, 2020.Arthur’s father Thomas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepmother#Brain Injury#Old Boy#Coventry Crown Court
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather denies murdering five-year-old boy found dead in river

The stepfather of a five-year-old boy found dead in a Welsh river has denied murdering the child. John Cole, 39, pleaded not guilty to killing Logan Mwangi - also known as Logan Williamson - at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court on Friday. The five-year-old boy was discovered in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: father and partner found guilty of killing son, six

A father and stepmother killed their six-year-old boy in a “campaign of appalling cruelty” two months after social workers found no evidence of safeguarding concerns. An investigation has been launched into the authorities’ actions after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was deprived of food, force-fed salt, and assaulted in abuse that was filmed and photographed by his stepmother and father.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Stepmother caught lying about Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' fatal collapse

Footage released by West Midlands Police appears to show Emma Tustin, stepmother to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, lying about her stepson’s fatal collapse. Tustin was convicted of murdering Arthur on Thursday (2 December) at Coventry Crown Court with her sentencing to come today. Her partner and Arthur’s father, Thomas Hughes, was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
