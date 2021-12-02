ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Create an Optimal TV Viewing Angle for Under $50 With One of These Wall Mounts

By Brad Smith
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttORe_0dCHpOoY00

Finding a wall mount for your TV may sound like a pretty straightforward purchase. However, it’s only when you start looking that you’ll realize just how many available options there are at both high and low price points. We’re here to tell you that, unless you need it to do something out of the ordinary, your wall mount doesn’t have to break the bank. Below you’ll find a selection of the best TV wall mounts under $50.

But before we delve into specific products, it’s worth thinking about what exactly it is you need your TV mount to do to give you the best view . To ensure you find the best TV mount for your needs, ask yourself the following questions:

  • What size is your TV and how much does it weigh? From a purely practical perspective, choosing the right wall mount requires picking one capable of accommodating the size and weight of your TV.
  • Do you need your wall mount to turn/tilt/raise/lower? Probably the biggest decision in terms of differences between wall mount models is how much you want your TV to be able to move when it is on the wall . If you need your TV to face different directions at different times, it’s definitely worth investing in a fully articulating mount. However, if you always want the TV in the same spot, you may prefer to choose a non-articulating option.
  • Do you want your TV to keep a low profile? If you’re particularly tight on space or just want your TV to sit as close to the wall as possible, make sure you search out a TV wall mount with a low profile. At their least significant, wall mounts can hold your TV less than 1.5 inches from the wall.

Once you are clear on the above questions, you’re ready to find the right wall mount for your needs. Below you’ll find 14 of the best TV wall mounts for under $50. We’ve covered every base with multiple flat and articulating options. However, if you can’t find one to suit your needs, check out our selection of the best TV mounts on any budget.

1. Mounting Dream TV Bracket

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to mounting a 32 to 55-inch TV on a wall, the Mounting Dream TV Bracket is pretty hard to beat. This upgraded 2021 model includes six articulating arms which allow you to extend your TV out from the wall as far as 16 inches while also moving it from side to side and tilting it. It also comes backed by over 28,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users who love it. You’ll find this smartly designed TV bracket, which is great for concrete or studded walls, includes safety screws to keep your TV in place and a storage space for an allen key to ensure you always know where it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CI40_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: Mounting Dream TV Bracket $40.99 (orig. $44.97) 9% OFF

2. USX MOUNT Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST BUDGET

Given its sub-$20 price tag and 7,300+ five-star ratings, you will struggle to find a more budget-friendly and well-reviewed option than this USX MOUNT Tilting TV Wall Mount. It’s constructed from high-quality alloy steel and is suitable for either studded or concrete wall use. The design includes a tilt function for dealing with glare and creating a more comfortable view. Once installed using the easy-to-follow, three-step process, your TV will sit 1.56 inches away from the wall, making this mount a great option for anyone prioritizing a low profile fitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stcHL_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: USX MOUNT Tilting TV Wall Mount $17.96 (orig. $19.99) 10% OFF

3. VideoSecu ML531BE2 TV Wall Mount Kit

MOST POPULAR

The VideoSecu ML531BE2 TV Wall Mount Kit is one of the most popular options on our list. It has received over 50,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users who like its extra-long reach, durable construction and budget-friendly price. At its most extended, this wall mount sits 20 inches off the wall and allows you to tilt your TV between -5 and 15 degrees. It’s capable of supporting up to 88 pounds and includes removable mount adapters which let you mount TVs up to 55 inches in size. The design includes two elbows which make it particularly simple to achieve the exact viewing position you’re looking for. In addition, the kit comes with a free six-feet HDMI cable and a magnetic stud finder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlTfc_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: VideoSecu ML531BE2 TV Wall Mount kit $25.00

4. PERLESMITH Tilt Wall Mount

BEST FOR TILTING

Able to support TVs up to 132 pounds, this PERLESMITH Tilt Wall Mount includes an impressively flexible design that lets you tilt your TV up to seven degrees to find the best viewing angle. It includes an open space for housing cables out of view and an anti-drop function to prevent accidents. The mount can also be installed in less than 15 minutes and holds your TV just 1.2 inches away from the wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3298v8_0dCHpOoY00

Buy: PERLESMITH Tilt Wall Mount $23.96 (orig. $26.99) 11% OFF

5. Amazon Basics Full Motion TV Wall Mount

BEST ARTICULATING

Thanks to the multiple articulating points, achieving the exact viewing angle you want with the Amazon Basics Full Motion TV Wall Mount is easy. It’s constructed from a mix of heavy-duty aluminum and steel and is capable of housing TVs between 12 and 39 inches in size. When fully straightened, your TV will sit 16.1 inches from the wall. It can also be tilted between -3 and 15 degrees to further improve your viewing experience. Furthermore, it includes a built-in cable-management system and comes with a bubble level and all the mounting hardware you will need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e83Ej_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: Amazon Basics Full Motion TV Wall Mount $27.52

6. PERLESMITH Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR BUSINESS

In addition to home mounting, the PERLESMITH Tilting TV Wall Mount’s low profile seating of just 1.2 inches makes it ideal for shops, hotels, schools and other public spaces. The bracket can attach to multiple wall types including wood and brick as well as walls with studs up to 16 inches apart. Once the wall mount is in place, which can take as little as 15 minutes in the right hands, it can hold up to 115 pounds and screens between 23 and 55 inches in size. Plus, one notable thing about this wall mount is that it also comes in green, as well as the ever-present black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bviL8_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: PERLESMITH Tilting TV Wall Mount $19.99 (orig. $27.99) 29% OFF

7. Everstone Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket

BEST TILTING TECH

If you’re looking for a TV you can tilt after being mounted on the wall, the Everstone Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket could fit the bill. The dual-bracket mount can accommodate TVs that are between 32 to 86 inches in size and allows for tilting forwards 15 degrees or tilting backward five. It is an ideal option for mounting a range of TV manufacturers including Samsung, TCL, LG, Sony, VIZIO, Panasonic and Toshiba. You’ll also find a built-in system for quickly and easily adjusting the level of the screen. In addition, the mount’s low 2.8-inch profile looks great while also allowing for easy cable management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14U08n_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: Everstone Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket $28.99

8. Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount

BEST FOR FULL MOTION

The Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount is simple yet highly adjustable. The mount offers 360 degrees of rotation, making it ideal for rooms or areas in which you know it will need to move. In addition to tilting, the bracket also lets you adjust the distance from the wall, starting at 2.2 inches up to 14.5 inches. It can also hold TVs between 13 and 42 inches which weigh a maximum of 44 pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3WJE_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount $19.99 (orig. $29.33) 32% OFF

9. Amazon Basics Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount

ALSO CONSIDER

Like so many of Amazon’s own products, this Amazon Basics Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount does the job it is designed to and all for a budget-friendly price. This articulating mount can house TVs between 22 and 55 inches in size which weigh up to 80 pounds. It’s also backed by over 14,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers and comes with a bubble level and a range of mounting hardware to ensure you can mount it on your chosen wall.


Buy: Amazon Basics Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount $33.45

10. ECHOGEAR Low Profile Fixed TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR BIG TVs

If you’re searching for a reliable and tried-and-tested way to mount a larger-than-average TV on your wall, the ECHOGEAR Low Profile Fixed TV Wall Mount could be your answer. This mount has received positive ratings from over 90% of users who love its versatile, ultra-slim design. It’s also suitable for a range of different wall types including concrete blocks, wood studs and poured concrete. Additionally, this mount includes a click-lock security system that lets you know when the TV is secured in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhzMJ_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: ECHOGEAR Low Profile Fixed TV Wall Mount $32.99 (orig. $34.99) 6% OFF

11. Mount-It! Tilting TV Wall Mount

BEST FOR HEAVY TVs

This Mount-It! Tilting TV Wall Mount’s universal design is able to accommodate practically any and all flat-panel TVs sized between 42 and 80 inches. Thanks to its heavy-duty construction, it’s capable of supporting an impressive 220 pounds. It’s a smart choice for people who want to mount a larger-than-average TV a bit higher up. It’s also durable, has a three-inch profile from the wall and tilts between 15 degrees either way. Furthermore, the mount features a safety screw locking bracket system to ensure your TV won’t move when it’s in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9kee_0dCHpOoY00

Buy: Mount-It! Tilting TV Wall Mount $39.99

12. Husky Mounts Universal TV Wall Mount

HEAVY-DUTY PICK

This Husky Mounts Universal TV Wall Mount comes with no assembly required; simply open the box, attach it to the wall and it’s ready to go. The mount is constructed from alloy steel and features a chunkier-than-average appearance in both the bracket and the mount itself. It’s this impressive, heavy-duty quality that makes it capable of holding up to 165 pounds and a solid option for mounting the bigger TVs on the market, maxing out at an impressive 90 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36guVl_0dCHpOoY00

Buy: Husky Mounts Universal TV Wall Mount $42.95

13. ECHOGEAR Full Motion Articulating Mount

BEST SINGLE STUD

Looking for a no-fuss TV mount? The ECHOGEAR comes with a simple three-step process to help set up and mount your TV in minutes. With a smooth swiveling design and a built-in 15-degree tilt, you can turn it to avoid sun glare in the afternoon. The mount is able to hold TVs between 26 and 58 inches and a whole range of manufacturers, including TCL, Samsung, Sony and Insignia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A65I4_0dCHpOoY00

Buy: ECHOGEAR full motion articulating $39.99 (orig. $44.99) 11% OFF

14. JUSTSTONE Full Motion TV Wall Mount

BEST SPLURGE

In a list of TV mounts for under $50, paying just shy of $46 is comparatively expensive. However, an investment in this JUSTSTONE Full Motion TV Wall Mount gives you a high-quality, seamlessly welded wall mount that can house TVs between 27 and 65 inches in size. The heavy-duty frame can also support up to 121 pounds and lets you move your TV from 2.6 to 14 inches away from the wall it’s mounted on. It’s also possible to adjust both the height of the TV by four inches and the angle of the TV to ensure you enjoy the exact view you’re after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se5MI_0dCHpOoY00


Buy: JUSTSTONE Full Motion TV Wall Mount $40.98 (orig. $45.99) 11% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Tv Deals#Lg Smart Tv
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV for Black Friday

Earlier this week, Walmart kicked off one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen in a while, offering the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $398. That offer didn’t last long though, with the retailer running out of stock in just one day. Best Buy has now kicked off a discount of its own on the high-resolution television, dropping it from $650 to $470. Granted, it’s around $70 more than Walmart had it for, but we can’t see that offer coming back as stocks are depleted, so if you’re shopping for a QLED TV Black Friday deal, this is the best out there today.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

No one can beat Samsung for Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

If you're after a 75-inch TV deal over Black Friday, Samsung has you covered with $400 off a QLED 4K UHD smart TV at Walmart. As the world's biggest TV maker, Samsung releases a vast range of TVs each year, catering to a host of different budgets and specification needs. And as we delve into this year's Black Friday TV deals, Samsung is making good on that promise, with huge savings on new TVs, even at a massive 75-inch size. Some even throw in QLED panels and Mini LED backlights for a truly premium experience too.
ELECTRONICS
talkandroid.com

[Deal] Save $90 on EcoFlow’s River Mini Power Station and keep all your gadgets charged

Whether it’s on standby as an Emergency Power Supply (EPS) during a power outage or for a tailgate party at the big game, having extra power on hand is always a good thing. With EcoFlow’s River Mini on hand, you’d have access to a couple of AC outlets, 3 USB ports, as well as a car power output, with 210Wh capacity. And, instead of paying the RRP of $349, you can save $90 by getting the EcoFlow River Mini this Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Which tablet should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals you can get when it comes to tablets are typically for Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles. Amazon discounts its Fire HD, Fire HD Kids Edition, and most of the Kindle lineup by as much as 50% on Cyber Monday. Even in the weeks leading up to the shopping holiday, you could buy a 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet for $74.99, which is half of the regular price of $149.99. In addition to Amazon tablets, you can find some of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from other brands like Samsung, Apple, and even lesser-known names like onn.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

If you’ve been waiting all year to get the cinema experience at home, these 85-inch TV Cyber Monday deals are the perfect opportunity to get the gigantic TV your living room deserves. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are on televisions, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best Cyber Monday TV deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Apple – MacBook Pro – 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops We’ve been preparing for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for weeks (months, really), and it’s finally here! And while Apple itself doesn’t host any big Black Friday sales, all the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy