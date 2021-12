Appian's (APPN -1.9%) chief financial officer Mark Lynch intends to retire from the role, effective March 31, 2022. "I’ve been honored to serve as Appian’s CFO over the past thirteen years. I’m proud of all our accomplishments over these years, including our 2017 IPO and our consistent results quarter after quarter as a public company. One of the reasons I can retire confidently is knowing that the team we’ve built at Appian is incredibly well positioned to continue this success into the future," notes Lynch.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO