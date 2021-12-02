JMC Elementary hosts Thanksgiving food drive

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- New Life Christian Fellowship church is hosting a food giveaway Thursday. They’re located on Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty. It starts at 5 p.m. Boxes will be loaded right into your car. Each box will have food and hygiene items.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A veteran-owned Wichita thrift store specializing in pet products is hosting a donation drive to stock their pet food pantry. The hope is to get more supplies to help more pets in the metro. Paws Crossed Thrift Store is currently located at 815 W 11th St...
The National Junior Honor Society at William J. Clark Middle School is exemplifying the spirit of giving with its recent service projects. The National Junior Honor Society consists of students who are not only academically inclined but also community engaged. These students volunteered and contributed by giving back to their school and community. The group planned and hosted a canned food and bed pillow drive where they collected canned goods and pillows and distributed these items. The canned goods were distributed throughout the Orangeburg community to local churches with soup kitchens and food pantries. Additionally, they donated the pillows to the Samaritan House.
The Bladen County Hospital staff are hosting a food drive TODAY from 4:00-6:00. Food will be distributed under the main entrance canopy. The hospital is located at 501 South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown.
WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department’s (WPD) Human Services Department has been collecting non-perishable food for its “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive. This is the second year that the Stuff the Cruiser food drive has taken place. This year, the food drive started on Nov. 19 at the Aldi on Richmond Road and continued on Nov. 21 at the Food Lion on Richmond Road. During the event, the Police Department also helped Heritage Humane Society gather dog and cat food and toys for the shelter animals.
COCOA, Fla. — As shoppers head into the Cocoa Walmart, the city is appealing for help. On Monday, the city and its first responders teamed up in search of donations for those in their community who are struggling. They're hoping to fill a police cruiser and firetruck with non-perishable items....
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For Emmalee Schmid, Thanksgiving is a very memorable day. "Well, Thanksgiving has a special place in my heart, because my great grandpa actually died on Thanksgiving," said Schmid. "And it really means a lot to me to celebrate it and that other people get to celebrate it to."
Members of North Bergen High School’s Key Club have been collecting food for the Thanksgiving holiday. The items will be donated to the township organization NB C.A.R.E.S. on Monday for distribution to families who are less fortunate and could benefit with some additional food items. The Key Club has been...
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local charity provided holiday help to families in need. Farm Share hosted a Thanksgiving food distribution event in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday. Families who need help with their holiday meals were able to pick up milk and bags of food. The organization fights food insecurity...
A Jasper County organization is helping to make sure families have food on their tables this Thanksgiving holiday. On Saturday, Agape Family Life Center in Jasper County held a 'Feed the Hungry' food giveaway. As the name of the event suggests, the goal of the event was to provide Jasper...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Mid-Ohio Food Collective are working together to help fight hunger in Central Ohio. The two organizations are hosting their annual Stuff the Truck food drive at the Columbus Zoo on Friday, December 3. Members of the community are encouraged to...
BPD in the Community: Officers assigned to District A-7 (East Boston) were able to help numerous families in need this holiday season during their 1st Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!
Foundation Academy, 1050 Wyandotte Ave., collected 3,055 items for its food drive in a two-week span. Student Council was in charge, according to DeVeta Dennis, the dean of students. Advisers were Mikaela Henry and Emily Woodmansee; both are teachers at Foundation Academy. The school, which serves students in grades K-8,...
According to Centralmaine.com, The family of a local man Brady Martin, who lost his life in a logging accident back in 2019, is continuing the tradition they started before he passed away. Tim Martin, the father of the late Brady Martin, worked in a setting where he saw firsthand the...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Jazz are partnering with Chick-fil-A and Will Dance for Kids Project to host a peanut butter donation drive for the Utah Food Bank at tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Fans are encouraged to bring a 16-ounce jar of peanut butter with them...
CHEBOYGAN — For the past 10 years, EXIT Realty Premier of Cheboygan has been hosting a food drive to gather food donations to help stock the shelves of the Cheboygan Salvation Army Food Pantry. "In the spirit of EXIT Realty Premier's Giving Back to The Community Campaign, we are officially...
With one of their ambulances positioned in front of the West Country Mart in Abilene, four employees of Dickinson County Emergency Services gathered food and toiletry items Nov. 20 for the Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank in preparation for Thanksgiving. This is the second time the county’s EMS has hosted a food drive, the first time being in 2019.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many, Thanksgiving is about giving back, and that's what one Charlotte Eagle Scout has set out to do. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, William Fitzgerald, Jr. will host William's Walk, a food donation event that collects food to feed families and restock pantries of Second Harvest Food Bank and Loaves & Fishes along with Troop 63 of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and other organizations.
Comments / 0