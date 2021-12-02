JMC Elementary hosts Thanksgiving food drive

The National Junior Honor Society at William J. Clark Middle School is exemplifying the spirit of giving with its recent service projects. The National Junior Honor Society consists of students who are not only academically inclined but also community engaged. These students volunteered and contributed by giving back to their school and community. The group planned and hosted a canned food and bed pillow drive where they collected canned goods and pillows and distributed these items. The canned goods were distributed throughout the Orangeburg community to local churches with soup kitchens and food pantries. Additionally, they donated the pillows to the Samaritan House.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO