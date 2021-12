Metro Credit Union (MCU), Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, has announced Joelle Occean has joined the organization as VP Retail Regional Administrator. In her role, Occean is responsible for motivating, coaching, and supporting a team of branch managers to provide outstanding member service and performance to meet the financial needs of members, while achieving Metro’s goals and objectives. She will oversee the sourcing and hiring of branch personnel within her assigned region and ensure all branches are staffed with experienced team members.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO