One of the most underplayed class types is healers, as you have likely found out from waiting for dungeons to finally pop. Despite the fact that they are very much still a DPS that gets to participate in a lot of the action, there is a huge notion that all White Mages should do is focus on keeping their party members alive. Our Final Fantasy XIV White Mage guide will help you get started with the class and give tips on how to get the most out of your healing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO