Science

Where Are All the Human Fossils?

creation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no indisputable human fossils in the fossil record that we could say belong to the pre-Flood human culture(s). Even though God has left us with evidence for creation and the Flood, the Bible...

creation.com

Comments / 118

Billy Micus
3d ago

There are hundreds of mummies that predate the Genesis flood found throughout the world, Peru and Chile are two examples of humans over 5,000 years old

Reply(4)
17
John Gilbert
3d ago

"No human bones before the flood" 😂 There was no flood. There never was an earth altering flood that just filled the place. It's geologically impossible. Remember that the bible has been rewritten over 3 thousand times and King James thought so much of himself that he added a few chapters. Use common sense. There was no flood.

Reply(10)
16
Tom Fifield
2d ago

There are human and pre human as in evolving into humans fossils all over, going back millions of years. Ho ever wrote this has no clue as to the facts.

Reply(3)
5
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Space.com

Could humanity send astronauts to Alpha Centauri like in 'Lost in Space'?

Will humans ever find themselves at home at Alpha Centauri?. With life on Earth facing increasing challenges as humans battle against massive problems like climate change and its ever-worsening consequences, people often wonder if humanity could possibly live on another planet. In the show "Lost in Space," which got a 2018 revival on Netflix after its original iteration in the 1960s, the Space Family Robinson family pursues doing exactly that. The show sees the family journeying out to a planet in Alpha Centauri, the closest solar system to our own. Season 3 of "Lost in Space" premieres today (Dec. 1) on Netflix.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
The Wild Hunt

The Pleiades may be the oldest human myth

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
ASTRONOMY
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Warn About 'False Fossils' Present on Mars

When looking for signs of life on Mars, we need to look out for 'false fossils' that may be abundant on the Red Planet, according to a new study. Mars rover Perseverance lists, among its mission objectives, a first for red planet exploration. The robotic explorer has been tasked with searching for signs of ancient microbial life on the dusty, dry planet – tiny microfossils that would be evidence that Mars was once habitable. That would indeed be an astounding, incredible discovery – but the new paper urges caution in interpreting what we find, in both this and future sources. According to astrobiologist...
ASTRONOMY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The Holocene Calendar more aptly depicts human history

As we get to the end of the year, It may be pertinent to remind everyone to get their 12,022 calendars before they sell out. No, that’s not a typo you just read, but is instead a much better metric of looking at our history that is long overdue for adoption: the Holocene Era calendar. In the age of inclusivity and global awareness, it behooves us as a society to organize our history in a way that reflects that. If humans are hundreds of thousands of years old, why do we choose to define all of history as happening as before Christ or anno Domini (in the year of the Lord)?
RELIGION
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Fossil remains of herd of 11 dinosaurs discovered in Italy

A treasure trove of fossils of a herd of 11 dinosaurs has been identified for the first time in Italy, including the biggest and most complete dinosaur skeleton ever found in the country. Although isolated dinosaur remains have been discovered in Italy since the 1990s, palaeontologists have now identified an...
WORLD
Phys.org

Fossils dug up 100 years ago rediscovered wrapped in old newspaper

A stash of rediscovered dinosaur bones wrapped in century-old newspapers is set to reveal two pasts: one set in the 1920s and the University of Alberta's earliest paleontology, the other some 70 million years ago. "It's always a surprise to find these bones that have been sitting in the ground...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

Prehistoric footprints that have puzzled scientists since the 1970s are getting a second look: Were they left by extinct animals or by human ancestors? When famed paleontologist Mary Leakey first uncovered the footprints in Tanzania 40 years ago, the evidence was ambiguous. Leakey focused her attention instead on other fossil footprints that could be more clearly linked to early humans. Those footprints, found at a site called Laetoli G, are the first clear evidence of early humans walking upright. Decades later, a new team re-excavated the confusing footprints, found at a site called Laetoli A, and made photos and...
SCIENCE
Discovery

Raining Sulfur in the Biblical City of Sodom Could Be Explained by an Impact Event

Now they think they’ve figured out an…otherworldly explanation. And one that matches an ancient story you might have already heard. Some historians have suggested the disaster parallels the biblical account of the destruction of the city of Sodom — one of the two cities in the Old Testament that were said to have been destroyed by God.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Is this really the biblical city where Jesus walked on water?

The biblical city where the Gospels tell of Jesus performing some of his most famous miracles is now a source of debate among archaeologists. The New Testament mentions the town, called Bethsaida, as the location where Jesus, who is thought to have been born around 4 B.C., restored the sight of a blind man and that it existed near the Sea of Galilee, where the Gospels famously tell of Jesus walking on water.
RELIGION
LSU Reveille

Opinion: The Moon must be destroyed

At the start of my tenure as a Reveille columnist, I took it upon myself to finally call out the Sun for its numerous faults, all of which go unreported by the "mainstream media." Though that article received its share of criticism, I must forge on, as my condemnation of the Sun has eclipsed—pardon the pun—an equally, if not more, insidious celestial body—the Moon.
ASTRONOMY

